^

Nation

Barangay exec, 2-year-old daughter die in Cotabato City ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 5:13pm
Barangay exec, 2-year-old daughter die in Cotabato City ambush
The bullet-riddled vehicle of the barangay treasurer, who, along with his two-year-old daughter, perished in an ambush at Barangay Rosary Heights 7, Cotabato City on Friday afternoon.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A barangay treasurer and his two-year-old daughter both died instantly in an ambush on Friday afternoon at a residential area in Barangay Rosary Heights 7 here.

The slain Mhads Mamantal, a Moro Maguindanaon, was barangay treasurer of Barangay Mother Bagua in northwest of this city, home to mixed Muslim and Christian communities.

Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., city police director, told reporters on Saturday morning that Mamantal and his preschool child, Norlyn, were together in their white minivan, on their way to somewhere, when they were attacked by pistol-wielding men at a stretch of the Oblates Drive here.

Mamantal and his daughter were both declared dead on arrival by physicians at the Cotabato Regional Medical Center where emergency responders brought them for treatment.

The attack left their companion, Saddam Mamantal, wounded.

Their attackers immediately escaped using motorcycles, now subject of a joint police-military manhunt.

Manalang said Mamantal had, inside his vehicle, P1.4 million worth of funds he had just withdrawn from a bank shortly prior to the incident, earmarked for their barangay government's expenditures.

The money, placed in a bag, was recovered by responding personnel of the Cotabato City Police Office and immediately turned over to the office of the chairman of Barangay Mother Bagua, according to Manalang.

vuukle comment

AMBUSH

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nurse, worker slain by rider they helped

Nurse, worker slain by rider they helped

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
A nurse and a construction worker were shot dead by a motorcycle rider they helped in Barangay 173, Caloocan on April 28,...
Nation
fbtw
Cornejo, Raz now in BuCor custody

Cornejo, Raz now in BuCor custody

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
Model Deniece Cornejo and mixed martial arts practitioner Simeon Raz are in the custody of the Bureau of Corrections following...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig RTC convicts Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, others over illegal detention of Vhong Navarro

Taguig RTC convicts Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo, others over illegal detention of Vhong Navarro

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In a 94-page decision, Taguig RTC Branch 153 has sentenced Lee, Cornejo, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Raz to reclusion perpetua,...
Nation
fbtw
Deniece Cornejo, Cedric Lee get life term

Deniece Cornejo, Cedric Lee get life term

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
A Taguig court yesterday found model Deniece Cornejo, businessman Cedric Lee and two others guilty of serious illegal detention...
Nation
fbtw
SC: VAWC law protects women in lesbian relationships

SC: VAWC law protects women in lesbian relationships

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has reiterated that the law punishing violence against women and their children (VAWC) also protects...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1 hurt in Makati fire

1 hurt in Makati fire

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
A man was injured after a fire razed a building in Makati City at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Vendor caught stealing cop&rsquo;s cell phone

Vendor caught stealing cop’s cell phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
An ambulant vendor was arrested after he allegedly stole a police officer’s cell phone in Quezon City on Thursday ...
Nation
fbtw
Grassfire hits Taal Volcano Island

Grassfire hits Taal Volcano Island

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
A grassfire hit Taal Volcano island on Thursday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Sei...
Nation
fbtw
P145.5 million shabu seized in Zamboanga City

P145.5 million shabu seized in Zamboanga City

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
More than 21 kilos of shabu valued at P145.5 million were recovered in a sting in Zamboanga City on Tuesday, authorities reported...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with