La Union brokering talks for resumption of La Union to Cebu, Siargao flights

BAGUIO CITY — Plans to resume commercial flights in San Fernando Airport La Union are underway, making flying to Visayas and Mindanao from Northern Luzon easier.

La Union Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David announced this after a meeting with officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC) this week. The discussion centered on mapping out plans in reviving the operations of commercial domestic flights in the La Union airport.

Routes dreamt to be established include San Fernando-Cebu and San Fernando-Siargao.

"I’ve always been optimistic about the great potential our airport has to offer, especially as someone who has personally flown and trained on our own runway during my student pilot days." Ortega-David said.

The governor vowed for the local government to be persistent on the development of the airport as this will not only strengthen the tourism industry and enhance investment opportunities of the province, but also reduce the travel time from La Union to Visayas and Mindanao.

"This will also hopefully open up employment prospects for residents in Northern Luzon who may now easily travel to job centers in key cities in the South,” she said.

Provincial Administrator Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III and other key officials of the Provincial Government of La Union were also present during the meeting with DOTr and PPMC.

The La Union airport currently services aviation schools for training flights and for select chartered flights.