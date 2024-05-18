^

Nation

Vhong Navarro case: Last convict now in Bilibid

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Vhong Navarro case: Last convict now in Bilibid
Ferdinand Guerrero’s mugshot taken on May 16, 2024 after he was brought to the NBI headquarters in Quezon City.
NBI QC

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Ferdinand Guerrero, the last of four people convicted of the serious illegal detention for ransom of actor-host Vhong Navarro, was transferred to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa yesterday.

The transfer came after Guerrero surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday night.

In a statement, Bureau of Corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. said NBI operatives turned Guerrero over to the NBP’s Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC).

“He will be placed at the RDC quarantine cell for five days with no visiting privileges,” Catapang said.

“This will be followed by a diagnostic procedure that includes medical, sociological, psychological, educational and classification processes for 55 days before he will be transferred to a correctional facility,” he added.

Guerrero, Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo and Simeon Raz were earlier sentenced by a Taguig court to life imprisonment for the assault and extortion of Navarro in 2014.

Raz and Lee had been earlier transferred to the NBP while Cornejo was brought to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

vuukle comment

NBI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Ice chest murder&rsquo; suspect arrested

‘Ice chest murder’ suspect arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
The suspect who allegedly killed a woman and stuffed her body in an ice chest in Trece Martires, Cavite was arrested in Pasay...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Applicant&rsquo; kills security agency owner

‘Applicant’ kills security agency owner

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 8 hours ago
A security agency owner was shot dead in his office by a man who posed as an applicant for the job of security guard in Camarin,...
Nation
fbtw
Canadian in P9.68 billion shabu haul nabbed

Canadian in P9.68 billion shabu haul nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
A Canadian tagged as the prime suspect in smuggling 1.4 tons of shabu worth P9.68 billion seized in Alitagtag, Batangas last...
Nation
fbtw
NBP strip search: BuCor denies whitewash of probe

NBP strip search: BuCor denies whitewash of probe

By Nillicent Bautista | 8 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. yesterday denounced allegations of a possible whitewash in the investigation...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cavite lotto player wins P74.7 million jackpot

Cavite lotto player wins P74.7 million jackpot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
A lotto player from Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
2 NPA rebels slain in Sultan Kudarat clash

2 NPA rebels slain in Sultan Kudarat clash

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Two New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Go aids workers in Pampanga

8 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has partnered with the municipal government of Sta. Rita in Pampanga to provide support and employment opportunities to its displaced workers. 
Nation
fbtw
Raid vs ex-military brass-turned politician prompts gunfight in Cagayan

Raid vs ex-military brass-turned politician prompts gunfight in Cagayan

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Armed men fired at Cagayan policemen who were out to serve a search warrant at the compound of a retired high-ranking military...
Nation
fbtw
La Union brokering talks for resumption of La Union to Cebu, Siargao flights

La Union brokering talks for resumption of La Union to Cebu, Siargao flights

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Plans to resume commercial flights in San Fernando Airport La Union are underway, making flying to Visayas and Mindanao from...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with