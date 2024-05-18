Vhong Navarro case: Last convict now in Bilibid

Ferdinand Guerrero’s mugshot taken on May 16, 2024 after he was brought to the NBI headquarters in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Ferdinand Guerrero, the last of four people convicted of the serious illegal detention for ransom of actor-host Vhong Navarro, was transferred to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa yesterday.

The transfer came after Guerrero surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday night.

In a statement, Bureau of Corrections chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. said NBI operatives turned Guerrero over to the NBP’s Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC).

“He will be placed at the RDC quarantine cell for five days with no visiting privileges,” Catapang said.

“This will be followed by a diagnostic procedure that includes medical, sociological, psychological, educational and classification processes for 55 days before he will be transferred to a correctional facility,” he added.

Guerrero, Cedric Lee, Deniece Cornejo and Simeon Raz were earlier sentenced by a Taguig court to life imprisonment for the assault and extortion of Navarro in 2014.

Raz and Lee had been earlier transferred to the NBP while Cornejo was brought to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.