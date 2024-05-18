^

Nation

‘Ice chest murder’ suspect arrested

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 18, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Ice chest murderâ�� suspect arrested
An investigator prepares to open an ice chest containing the body of Mari Joy Singayan in Trece Martires, Cavite after her killer’s wife told police about the murder. Image released by Police Regional Office 4A.

MANILA, Philippines — The suspect who allegedly killed a woman and stuffed her body in an ice chest in Trece Martires, Cavite was arrested in Pasay City on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, whom police identified as alias Wilson, was apprehended along EDSA in Pasay at around 3:30 p.m.

Lt. Col. Michael Batoctoy, Trece Martires police chief, said a tracker team pursued Wilson after he confessed to killing 25-year-old Mari Joy Singayan at his residence in Barangay Hugo Perez on Wednesday.

The suspect admitted to his wife that Singayan went to their house to ask payment of his debt worth P50,000. He strangled the victim using a rope following an argument.

He then hid the victim’s remains in an ice chest with a length of 1.5 meters and width of two meters.

Wilson fled after earlier confiding to his wife that he planned to commit suicide.

The suspect is being held on a murder charge.

vuukle comment

ARRESTED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vhong Navarro case convict Ferdinand Guerrero transferred to BuCor

Vhong Navarro case convict Ferdinand Guerrero transferred to BuCor

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
According to the bureau, Guerrero will be held in the quarantine cell for five days without visiting privileges, similar to...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Applicant&rsquo; kills security agency owner

‘Applicant’ kills security agency owner

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 8 hours ago
A security agency owner was shot dead in his office by a man who posed as an applicant for the job of security guard in Camarin,...
Nation
fbtw
Canadian in P9.68 billion shabu haul nabbed

Canadian in P9.68 billion shabu haul nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
A Canadian tagged as the prime suspect in smuggling 1.4 tons of shabu worth P9.68 billion seized in Alitagtag, Batangas last...
Nation
fbtw
Vhong Navarro case: Last convict now in Bilibid

Vhong Navarro case: Last convict now in Bilibid

By Nillicent Bautista | 8 hours ago
Businessman Ferdinand Guerrero, the last of four people convicted of the serious illegal detention for ransom of actor-host...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cavite lotto player wins P74.7 million jackpot

Cavite lotto player wins P74.7 million jackpot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 8 hours ago
A lotto player from Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
2 NPA rebels slain in Sultan Kudarat clash

2 NPA rebels slain in Sultan Kudarat clash

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Two New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Go aids workers in Pampanga

8 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has partnered with the municipal government of Sta. Rita in Pampanga to provide support and employment opportunities to its displaced workers. 
Nation
fbtw
La Union brokering talks for resumption of La Union to Cebu, Siargao flights

La Union brokering talks for resumption of La Union to Cebu, Siargao flights

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Plans to resume commercial flights in San Fernando Airport La Union are underway, making flying to Visayas and Mindanao from...
Nation
fbtw
Mom, 3 kids die in Ozamiz City fire

Mom, 3 kids die in Ozamiz City fire

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Four in a family, two of them twins born just last month, died from suffocation while inside their house in Barangay Tinago...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with