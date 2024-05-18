‘Ice chest murder’ suspect arrested

An investigator prepares to open an ice chest containing the body of Mari Joy Singayan in Trece Martires, Cavite after her killer’s wife told police about the murder. Image released by Police Regional Office 4A.

MANILA, Philippines — The suspect who allegedly killed a woman and stuffed her body in an ice chest in Trece Martires, Cavite was arrested in Pasay City on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, whom police identified as alias Wilson, was apprehended along EDSA in Pasay at around 3:30 p.m.

Lt. Col. Michael Batoctoy, Trece Martires police chief, said a tracker team pursued Wilson after he confessed to killing 25-year-old Mari Joy Singayan at his residence in Barangay Hugo Perez on Wednesday.

The suspect admitted to his wife that Singayan went to their house to ask payment of his debt worth P50,000. He strangled the victim using a rope following an argument.

He then hid the victim’s remains in an ice chest with a length of 1.5 meters and width of two meters.

Wilson fled after earlier confiding to his wife that he planned to commit suicide.

The suspect is being held on a murder charge.