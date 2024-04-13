219 gadgets seized on Day 1 of anti-wang-wang drive

A staff of a car parts and accessories shop in Banawe, Quezon City, showed a federal blinker on April 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 219 blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices were seized by police on the first day of the implementation of President Marcos’ anti-wang-wang policy for government officials.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nazarro, director of the Highway Patrol Group, said 42 of the items seized were blinkers while no sirens were confiscated in law enforcement operations across the country as of 6 a.m. yesterday.

A majority of the confiscated illegal attachments were LED lamps at 134; fog lights, 21; modified mufflers, nine; horns, four, and strobe lights, three.

Police also confiscated six unauthorized license plates, all in Metro Manila, Nazarro said in a report.

Nazarro said police units in Central Visayas had the biggest haul with 85 gadgets followed by Calabarzon 28, and Mimaropa, 18. In Metro Manila, 10 items consisting of four blinkers and six unauthorized plates were seized.

Six motorists, four in Ilocos and two in Metro Manila, received citation tickets for violation of Presidential Decree 96, which allows only the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, fire trucks and hospital ambulances to use sirens, bells, horns or similar gadgets.