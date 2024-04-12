Davao Norte governor defies suspension order

MANILA, Philippines — Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib refused to vacate his post even as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) served yesterday a 60-day suspension order issued by the Office of the President (OP).

Jubahib’s supporters blocked the police and DILG members who served the suspension order.

DILG-Davao regional director Abdullah Matalam served the suspension order, which stemmed from a complaint filed by Orly Amit, a member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, against Jubahib for grave abuse of authority and oppression in connection with the recall of a government-issued vehicle in November 2022.

Matalam also went to the office of Vice Gov. De Carlo Uy and served the order designating him as acting governor.

The OP said it found ”strong evidence of guilt” against Jubahib.

“Given the gravity of the offense charged, there is a great probability that his continuance in office could influence the witnesses or pose a threat to the safety and integrity of the records and other evidence,” the order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin read.

“Let us fight and stand for justice. Let us not allow evil to win,” Jubahib said as he addressed his supporters who gathered at the provincial capitol.

He said the suspension order “did not go through due process of law.”

The DILG did not launch an investigation regarding the case, Jubahib added.

He said those behind his suspension order were “power tripping.”