^

Nation

Davao Norte governor defies suspension order

Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib refused to vacate his post even as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) served yesterday a 60-day suspension order issued by the Office of the President (OP).

Jubahib’s supporters blocked the police and DILG members who served the suspension order.

DILG-Davao regional director Abdullah Matalam served the suspension order, which stemmed from a complaint filed by Orly Amit, a member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, against Jubahib for grave abuse of authority and oppression in connection with the recall of a government-issued vehicle in November 2022.

Matalam also went to the office of Vice Gov. De Carlo Uy and served the order designating him as acting governor.

The OP said it found ”strong evidence of guilt” against Jubahib.

“Given the gravity of the offense charged, there is a great probability that his continuance in office could influence the witnesses or pose a threat to the safety and integrity of the records and other evidence,” the order signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin read.

“Let us fight and stand for justice. Let us not allow evil to win,” Jubahib said as he addressed his supporters who gathered at the provincial capitol.

He said the suspension order “did not go through due process of law.”

The DILG did not launch an investigation regarding the case, Jubahib added.

He said those behind his suspension order were “power tripping.”

vuukle comment

DILG

EDWIN JUBAHIB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eid'l Fit'r rites in Central Mindanao, BARMM solemn, peaceful

Eid'l Fit'r rites in Central Mindanao, BARMM solemn, peaceful

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Local executives took turns urging Muslims to vigorously sustain their spiritual solidarity with non-Muslims at the sideline...
Nation
fbtw
31 provinces now affected by drought

31 provinces now affected by drought

By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
The number of provinces affected by drought has risen to 31, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Nation
fbtw
DOH issues warning on halo-halo, pools

DOH issues warning on halo-halo, pools

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Department of Health has cautioned the public against eating halo-halo to fight off the scorching summer heat.
Nation
fbtw
BI rescues Pinay &lsquo;mail-order bride&rsquo;

BI rescues Pinay ‘mail-order bride’

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Immigration rescued a Filipina who was about to be a victim of a “mail-order bride” scheme, the...
Nation
fbtw
Pertussis rise highest in Central Luzon, Central Visayas

Pertussis rise highest in Central Luzon, Central Visayas

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Department of Health is monitoring Central Luzon and Central Visayas for posting the highest increase in pertussis cases...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Man beaten up for robbing cabbie

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
A man who attempted to rob a taxi driver was beaten up by residents in Pasay City before dawn on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
DOH secures 3 million vaccines vs pertussis

DOH secures 3 million vaccines vs pertussis

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health has secured around three million doses of vaccines against pertussis.
Nation
fbtw
Quakes rock Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro

Quakes rock Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Two earthquakes struck Eastern Samar and Davao de Oro yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

Bulacan LGU appeals SC ruling on Angat Dam

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The provincial government of Bulacan filed yesterday a motion for reconsideration of a Supreme Court decision that it is...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with