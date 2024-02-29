^

Nation

Supreme Court asked to invalidate BARMM governance code

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 29, 2024 | 2:44pm
Supreme Court asked to invalidate BARMM governance code
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Officials of the Bangsamoro government are bracing for a drawn-out legal battle as a consequence of the petition by constituent-local executives for the Supreme Court to declare null and void the newly-enacted regional governance code.

Three governors, Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu of Maguindanao del Sur, Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur and Abdusakur Mahail Tan of Sulu and the presidents of the League of Mayors in their respective provinces together questioned some provisions in the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code (BLGC), also known as the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act 49, that are for them filled with provisions that runs counter to the national government’s Local Government Code or the Republic Act 7160.

"We are optimistic of the Supreme Court's prompt action on this," Adiong, who has jurisdiction over 39 towns and almost a hundred barangays in Marawi City, said on Wednesday.

The three governors and other petitioners stated in their petition to the SC that the BLGC is not attuned with the national Local Government Code that municipal, city and provincial governments in the autonomous region has been using as guide for operations since its approval by the Senate and the House of Representatives on October 10, 1991.

They argued that some provisions in the BLGC of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, signed as regional law by BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, provided the regional government powers over local government units that are supposedly exclusive only to the Office of the President.

Their petition for SC’s action on their assertions about what is for them unconstitutional provisions of the BLGC was filed last Monday.

Mangudadatu, Adiong and Tan, who organized last year the Bangsamoro Governors’ Caucus as a platform for discussions on issues pertaining to Moro autonomy and other issues, had asked the high tribunal to stop the implementation of the BLGC that the 80-seat BARMM parliament approved on Sept. 28, 2023.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the three governors had said that BARMM’s regional governance code had provided the regional government immense powers over LGUs in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and in the cities of Marawi, Cotabato and Lamitan parallel with that of the Philippine president.

Regional officials, among them lawyers in the region’s 80-member parliament, told reporters on Wednesday that the BARMM government is to respond positively to the SC petition once ordered to do so. 

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO

BARMM

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bettors to split P70.8 million lotto prize

2 bettors to split P70.8 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two lucky bettors will share the P70.8 million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;El Ni&ntilde;o-hit provinces may increase to 80&rsquo;

‘El Niño-hit provinces may increase to 80’

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Up to 80 provinces may be affected by El Niño as warmer temperatures are expected in April and May.
Nation
fbtw
Cop dies after falling from vehicle, struck by pickup

Cop dies after falling from vehicle, struck by pickup

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A policeman died after he was run over by a pickup when he fell from a patrol car in this province early yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
3 NPA rebels slain in Iloilo clash

3 NPA rebels slain in Iloilo clash

By Gilbert Bayoran | 16 hours ago
Three New People’s Army rebels were killed in an encounter with government troopers in San Joaquin, Iloilo yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Jemboy&rsquo;s parents hit court ruling

Jemboy’s parents hit court ruling

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The mother of slain Navotas teenager Jemboy Baltazar decried the Navotas Regional Trial Court ruling on the five former police...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trial set for guard over puppy throwing

Trial set for guard over puppy throwing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The security guard who threw a puppy from an overpass in Quezon City in July last year is set to undergo trial.
Nation
fbtw
NWRB: Water cuts loom in April, May

NWRB: Water cuts loom in April, May

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
There will be rotating water interruptions in Metro Manila in April and May, according to the National Water Resources B...
Nation
fbtw
1,182 Aklan households &lsquo;graduate&rsquo; from 4Ps

1,182 Aklan households ‘graduate’ from 4Ps

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
At least 1,182 household-beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program in Aklan “successfully graduated”...
Nation
fbtw
CHR probes kidnapping of activist&rsquo;s brother

CHR probes kidnapping of activist’s brother

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights is investigating the alleged kidnapping of a brother of an activist and former political prisoner...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with