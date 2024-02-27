^

Nation

4 arrested, another drug den shut by PDEA-BARMM

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 5:58pm
4 arrested, another drug den shut by PDEA-BARMM
Anti-narcotics operatives had seized P107,000 worth of shabu from the four drug den operators entrapped in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao shut another drug den Monday, seized P102,000 worth of shabu from its operator and three accomplices, now awaiting prosecution.

Combined PDEA-BARMM operatives and policemen first entrapped drug den operator Alvin Canda Onig and his cohorts, Allan Mamso Macabangan, Jamhari Amaytandi Melicano and Norudin Macacua Uga before dismantling their makeshift shabu and marijuana distribution facility in Purok Tugunan in Barangay Salimbao in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Barangay Salimbao is less than five kilometers north of this city.

Gil Cesar Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Tuesday that Onig and his three companions were immediately arrested after selling P107,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents right in the premises of their drug den in Barangay Salimabao.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region also seized from them drug sniffing paraphernalia, mobile phones bearing numbers of their contacts in Sultan Kudarat and nearby barangays in Cotabato City and two motorcycles.

Four drug den operators, Rabaibani Ali Guiabar and her accomplices, Warren Datukaka Guiapar, Salma Abdullah Angka, and Jobaine Guiabar Pantacan fell in a PDEA-BARMM sting in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 on Wednesday last week that resulted in the confiscation from them of P170,000 worth of shabu. 

Guibar and her three companions had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pasig River rehab expands to Intramuros

Pasig River rehab expands to Intramuros

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The rehabilitation of Pasig River has been expanded to Intramuros and will feature an interconnected showcase area between...
Nation
fbtw
After heart bypass, Remulla admits health complications

After heart bypass, Remulla admits health complications

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla Jr. admitted yesterday he is going through “complications in his immune system...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City government strengthens measures vs El Ni&ntilde;o

Quezon City government strengthens measures vs El Niño

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
With a strong El Niño threatening the country, the Quezon City government has vowed to strengthen measures to mitigate...
Nation
fbtw
3 die in Ilocos Sur vehicular mishap

3 die in Ilocos Sur vehicular mishap

By Jun Elias | 19 hours ago
Three people died while another was injured when a van rammed two motorcycles in San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur on Sunday nig...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Mindoro oil spill damage hits P41 billion&rsquo;

‘Mindoro oil spill damage hits P41 billion’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
As stakeholders prepare to observe the first anniversary of the sinking of the motor tanker Princess Empress, the amount of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UPCAT set for August 10 to 11

UPCAT set for August 10 to 11

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
The University of the Philippines will hold the 2025 UP College Admission Test in August, its Office of Admissions announced...
Nation
fbtw
DOF finalizing P55.7 billion loan for Metro Manila subway

DOF finalizing P55.7 billion loan for Metro Manila subway

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The government targets to secure P55.7 billion in loans from the Japanese government for the third tranche of financing for...
Nation
fbtw
BAI: Gamefowls from US negative for bird flu

BAI: Gamefowls from US negative for bird flu

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Animal Industry has released the 378 gamefowls held at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after the birds...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec resets bid submission for SETS

Comelec resets bid submission for SETS

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Elections moved to Feb. 29 the deadline for the submission of bids for the P1.64-billion Secure Electronic...
Nation
fbtw
9,136 Maranao daycare learners get food supplies

9,136 Maranao daycare learners get food supplies

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Up to 9,136 learners in 405 child development centers in remote barangays in Lanao del Sur benefited from a food dispersal...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with