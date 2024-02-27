4 arrested, another drug den shut by PDEA-BARMM

Anti-narcotics operatives had seized P107,000 worth of shabu from the four drug den operators entrapped in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao shut another drug den Monday, seized P102,000 worth of shabu from its operator and three accomplices, now awaiting prosecution.

Combined PDEA-BARMM operatives and policemen first entrapped drug den operator Alvin Canda Onig and his cohorts, Allan Mamso Macabangan, Jamhari Amaytandi Melicano and Norudin Macacua Uga before dismantling their makeshift shabu and marijuana distribution facility in Purok Tugunan in Barangay Salimbao in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Barangay Salimbao is less than five kilometers north of this city.

Gil Cesar Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, said on Tuesday that Onig and his three companions were immediately arrested after selling P107,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents right in the premises of their drug den in Barangay Salimabao.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents and personnel of different units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region also seized from them drug sniffing paraphernalia, mobile phones bearing numbers of their contacts in Sultan Kudarat and nearby barangays in Cotabato City and two motorcycles.

Four drug den operators, Rabaibani Ali Guiabar and her accomplices, Warren Datukaka Guiapar, Salma Abdullah Angka, and Jobaine Guiabar Pantacan fell in a PDEA-BARMM sting in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 on Wednesday last week that resulted in the confiscation from them of P170,000 worth of shabu.

Guibar and her three companions had been charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.