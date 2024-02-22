Man brings bullets into MRT-3 station

Presley Pebres entered the MRT-3 station in Barangay South Triangle at around 12:19 p.m., police said.

MANILA, Philippines — A man was arrested for allegedly carrying bullets for a .40-caliber handgun into the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3)’s GMA-Kamuning station in Quezon City on Tuesday.

When his personal belongings went through the X-ray machine, it showed four .40-caliber bullets.

Security guards took Pebres into custody after he failed to present documents explaining why he had ammunition in his possession.

The suspect was turned over to the Kamuning police station for investigation.

Police are preparing charges of violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, against the suspect.