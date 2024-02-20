Muslim-Christian peace bloc provides free BARMM, Region 12 CS exam review

The first ever free civil service exam review class in Kabacan, Cotabato in February 2024, with mixed Muslim and Christian reviewers.

COTABATO CITY — Peace advocates have fused ranks to provide free civil service (CS) exam review for marginalized Moro residents in Bangsamoro provinces and in nearby towns and cities in Region 12.

The project was conceptualized by physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., a member the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, engineer Maugan Mosaid, who was once at the helm of an office in the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and private individuals, among them Muslim and Christian peace advocates supporting Malacañang’s Mindanao peace process.

Volunteers assisted Sinolinding and Mosaid in facilitating the pioneering February 18 to 21 class of 54 Muslim and Christian reviewers at a commercial function facility in Kabacan town in Cotabato province.

“This is but a simple support to empower young Moro professionals and college students who need this kind of intervention that we can safely say is the first ever in Region 12 and in the Bangsamoro region,” Mosaid, the project’s master instructor, said on Tuesday.

Two mayors in Cotabato, Rolly Sacdalan of Midsayap and Evangeline Guzman had separately assured to help push the project forward, for them something needed in the employment of Moro constituents to career positions in government entities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and in administrative Region 12.

Radio reports on Tuesday stated that the management of the Deseret Surgimed Hospital in Kabacan, which has continuing eye care outreach missions in far-flung areas, offered a vacant space in its building as venue for CS review classes in the coming months.

“We are doing this just to help spread peace and sustainable development in BARMM and in Region 12,” Sinolinding said.