^

Nation

Muslim-Christian peace bloc provides free BARMM, Region 12 CS exam review

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 5:23pm
Muslim-Christian peace bloc provides free BARMM, Region 12 CS exam review
The first ever free civil service exam review class in Kabacan, Cotabato in February 2024, with mixed Muslim and Christian reviewers.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Peace advocates have fused ranks to provide free civil service (CS) exam review for marginalized Moro residents in Bangsamoro provinces and in nearby towns and cities in Region 12.

The project was conceptualized by physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., a member the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament, engineer Maugan Mosaid, who was once at the helm of an office in the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and private individuals, among them Muslim and Christian peace advocates supporting Malacañang’s Mindanao peace process.

Volunteers assisted Sinolinding and Mosaid in facilitating the pioneering February 18 to 21 class of 54 Muslim and Christian reviewers at a commercial function facility in Kabacan town in Cotabato province. 

“This is but a simple support to empower young Moro professionals and college students who need this kind of intervention that we can safely say is the first ever in Region 12 and in the Bangsamoro region,” Mosaid, the project’s master instructor, said on Tuesday.

Two mayors in Cotabato, Rolly Sacdalan of Midsayap and Evangeline Guzman had separately assured to help push the project forward, for them something needed in the employment of Moro constituents to career positions in government entities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and in administrative Region 12.

Radio reports on Tuesday stated that the management of the Deseret Surgimed Hospital in Kabacan, which has continuing eye care outreach missions in far-flung areas,  offered a vacant space in its building as venue for CS review classes in the coming months.

“We are doing this just to help spread peace and sustainable development in BARMM and in Region 12,” Sinolinding said. 

vuukle comment

BARMM

CIVIL SERVICE EXAM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man who killed 3 in knife attack arrested

Man who killed 3 in knife attack arrested

By John Unson | 1 day ago
After four days of extensive manhunt, the police finally clamped down on Sunday the 30-year-old man who killed three guests during...
Nation
fbtw
Palace issues proclamations&nbsp;declaring special holidays

Palace issues proclamations declaring special holidays

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring special non-working holidays in various parts of the country, mostly...
Nation
fbtw
British sex offender barred from Philippines

British sex offender barred from Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
A British man convicted of molesting a child tried to enter the country on Feb. 14, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported...
Nation
fbtw
11 nabbed in online casino raid

11 nabbed in online casino raid

By Nillicent Bautista | 2 days ago
Eleven people were arrested when law enforcement agencies raided an online casino hub in Parañaque City at past midnight...
Nation
fbtw
PHLPost presents&nbsp;centenarian stamp to JPE

PHLPost presents centenarian stamp to JPE

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Postal Corp. has presented the centenarian personalized stamp to Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 die in Iloilo fire

2 die in Iloilo fire

By Jennifer Rendon | 17 hours ago
Two people died in a fire that destroyed a boarding house in La Paz district, Iloilo City on Sunday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Chop-chop&rsquo; ring&nbsp;in Metro old hoax &ndash; PNP

‘Chop-chop’ ring in Metro old hoax – PNP

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday belied posts circulating on social media regarding the existence of an alleged...
Nation
fbtw
Senate OKs Eddie Garcia&nbsp;bill on third reading

Senate OKs Eddie Garcia bill on third reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading the so-called Eddie Garcia bill, which seeks to protect movie...
Nation
fbtw
Mechanism for journalists&rsquo;&nbsp;safety working &ndash; PTFoMS

Mechanism for journalists’ safety working – PTFoMS

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Mechanisms to protect members of the press are already in place and working, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig bans e-trikes&nbsp;along national roads

Taguig bans e-trikes along national roads

By Nillicent Bautista | 17 hours ago
The city government of Taguig has started implementing the guidelines set by the Land Transportation Office on the use of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with