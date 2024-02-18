^

Nation

11 nabbed in online casino raid

Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven people were arrested when law enforcement agencies raided an online casino hub in Parañaque City at past midnight on Friday.

Armed with a warrant to search, seize and examine computer data, operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Philippine Amusement Gaming Corp. raided the online casino hub in Barangay BF Homes at around 12:30 a.m.

The warrant was issued by Judge Jaime Guray of the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 260.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation stemmed from a tip regarding the illegal activities conducted by the suspects.

Police reported catching the suspects in the act of operating an illegal online casino operation on the platform called “The Big Net.”

Encar Cordova, 33; Giovanni Bautista, 30; Jian Paolo Mallari, 28; Jerommel Lioc, 29; Mico Christopher Alcala, 27; Benjamin Edgar Almazco, 29; Jeffrey Simoza, 24; John Erick Sebastian, 30; Erwin Asis, 33; John Marie, 21, and Christopher Rick Cabatbat, 21, face charges of illegal gambling and violating Republic Act 1017, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Police reported recovering from the suspects 11 computer sets, 21 mobile phones, two iPads, two laptops and two flash drives.

“The arrest of these suspects, especially their leader, is significant because the cases committed in cyberspace are continuously growing,” Nartatez said in an interview.

While Nartatez did not explicitly identify Cabatbat – one of the two youngest in the group – as the leader, the NCRPO chief said the suspect is the subject of an arrest warrant for murder and is among the four most wanted fugitives in Nueva Ecija.

P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested two drug suspects and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued...
Nation
4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Four shabu dealers who reportedly have links with local terror groups were arrested in separate operations in two Bangsamoro...
Nation
Man, 45, demands sex from minor

By Ghio Ong | 7 hours ago
A 45-year-old man was arrested in Manila after he allegedly demanded nude photos and sex from a girl after giving her money to help with her brother-in-law’s funeral expenses.
Nation
Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The police seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers and four .45 caliber pistols from an illegal dealer,...
Nation
Latest
abtest
40 families homeless in Pasay fire

40 families homeless in Pasay fire

By Nillicent Bautista | 7 hours ago
At least 40 families lost their homes while two people were injured after a fire broke out in a residential area in Pasay...
Nation
Woman shot dead by ex-reservist

Woman shot dead by ex-reservist

By Nillicent Bautista | 7 hours ago
A 43-year-old woman was gunned down in Parañaque City on Thursday night, reportedly by a former military reservis...
Nation
Landslide death toll climbs to 98; 9 missing

Landslide death toll climbs to 98; 9 missing

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 7 hours ago
More bodies buried in a landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro have been recovered, bringing the death toll to 98.
Nation
COVID-19, flu-like cases continue to drop

By Rhodina Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Cases of COVID and influenza-like illness in the country are continuously decreasing, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
Ormoc village chief gunned down

By Miriam Desacada | 7 hours ago
A barangay captain was killed in a gun attack in this city on Friday night.
Nation
