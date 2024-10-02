'Unli Pares' in Congress? Diwata files COC for Vendors Partylist as 4th nominee

MANILA, Philippines — Social media personality Deo Balbuena, more popularly known as Diwata, filed the certificate of candidacy (COC) for Vendors Partylist in the 2025 elections.

Diwata is the partylist's fourth nominee behind leaders Malu Lipana and Lorenz Pesigan, both were present at the filing today.

Speaking to members of the media, Diwata said the partylist's advocacies are centered around vendors around the country.

"Magtatayo [tayo] ng kooperatiba kung saan hindi mahihirapan lumapit ang maninindang Pilipino. 'Yung mga walang puwesto tutulungan namin makakuha abot sa kanilang makakaya," Diwata shared.

He assured those present that if he does get elected into Congress, he has companions to look after his viral Diwata Pares store so he can allot time to legislative duties.

Asked if he'd give unlimited Pares in Congress as he does in his store, Diwata quipped, "Ay bakit hindi? Kung gusto nila. Magu-unli rice tayo at free softdrinks pa."

A number of social media personalities have entered the political arena in this elections cycle, some for partylists like Diwata, while others for local positions.

