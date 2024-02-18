BOC still looking for ‘viral’ sports car

Screengrab shows the smuggled Bugatti Chiron cars spotted in Metro Manila and Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is still searching for one of two luxury sports cars that had gone viral after being spotted speeding along Metro Manila’s roads, an official said yesterday.

The first one, a red Bugatti Chiron 2023 model with license plate NIM-5450, was surrendered by its alleged owner, Tru Thrang Nguyen, at a house in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa on Feb. 9.

The second, a blue Bugatti Chiron 2023 model with license plate NIM-5448, allegedly owned by Menguin Zhu, has yet to be found.

The BOC said it hopes that its owner would surrender the blue Bugatti Chiron.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio issued on Feb. 2 a warrant of seizure and detention for both vehicles, Deputy Commissioner Michael Fermin said during a media forum in Quezon City.

Nguyen would still face charges for violating the Customs Modernization Law, particularly Sections 1400 in relation to Sections 1113, Fermin added.

As for the blue Bugatti Chiron, Fermin declined to disclose further details, citing the sensitive nature of the operation.

Fermin confirmed that the BOC is investigating the personnel who allowed the entry of the two sports cars, but refused to elaborate.

The Land Transportation Office earlier reported that the sports cars were “given registration papers despite not having the proper importation documents.”