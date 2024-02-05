23 Makati barangays to receive P10M from real property tax collection

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati City government said that 23 of its barangays are slated to receive an extra P10 million each from the city's basic real property tax (RPT) collection.

This was a result of the transfer of 10 enlisted men’s barrios (EMBO) to Taguig City, leading to an increased share for all 23 barangays in Makati City from the RPT collection in 2023.

In a press release on Sunday, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said that the Department of Budget and Management has disclosed a 6.20% rise in this year's final National Tax Allotment (NTA) for the city in 2024, totaling P315 million.

Binay also said that the NTA, which has replaced the former internal revenue allotment, is allocated to local governments using a distribution formula based on population at 50%, land area at 25% and equal sharing at 25%.

“As expected, the exclusion of the 10 EMBO barangays has resulted in bigger allocations for each of the 23 remaining barangays from the city’s basic RPT collections and the NTA,” Binay said in a press release.

“I am exhorting all barangay leaders in the city to ensure that these added resources will be optimized for innovative, high-impact programs and services aligned with Makati’s vision of an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future,” she added.

According to the Local Government Code, 70% of the funds generated from basic RPT collections will go to the city's general fund, while the remaining 30% will be divided among the component barangays of the city where the property is situated.

Binay also mentioned that the city exceeded its 2023 revenue goal by 39%, achieving a total of P24,870,228,884.28 as of December 31.

She highlighted that a significant portion of the revenue, amounting to over P12.5 billion or P12,534,245,251.42, resulted from business tax, reflecting a 37% growth compared to 2022.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Taguig City has the rightful jurisdiction over Fort Bonifacio and the 10 EMBO barangays effectively transferring the jurisdiction of the said areas to Taguig City.