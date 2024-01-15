^

Nation

Lanao del Sur ambush leaves 3 Maranaws dead, another hurt

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 3:39pm
Lanao del Sur ambush leaves 3 Maranaws dead, another hurt
The three victims were killed while another was badly hurt in Sunday's ambush in Pualas, Lanao del Sur.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Three ethnic Maranaws riding a tricycle were killed while another was wounded in an ambush in Barangay Masao in Pualas, Lanao del Sur on Sunday afternoon. 

In separate reports on Monday, local officials and the Pualas Municipal Police Station identified the fatalities as Pendaton Polayagan, 54; Tarapas Polayagan, 32; and the 26-year-old Mutilan Polayagan, who died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The fourth tricycle passenger, Benjamin Polayagan, 25, was seriously wounded in the attack.

The Polayagans were on their way to somewhere when gunmen attacked them at a secluded stretch of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Masao.

Their attackers fled to different directions after they opened fire at the tricycle carrying the four victims.

Intelligence agents from the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and personnel of the Pualas MPS are working together to identify the perpetrators of the deadly ambush.

Barangay officials in Masao told reporters that they are helping the police locate the culprits.

vuukle comment

LANAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grand Lotto prize to hit P680 million tonight

Grand Lotto prize to hit P680 million tonight

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
The jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 is estimated to reach P680 million by tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
2 Pasig hotel execs charged over senior&rsquo;s discount

2 Pasig hotel execs charged over senior’s discount

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Two executives of a hotel in Pasig were charged by the city prosecutor’s office for not giving a senior citizen her...
Nation
fbtw
BFP-NCR plans to modernize Manila&rsquo;s American-era fire stations

BFP-NCR plans to modernize Manila’s American-era fire stations

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) is planning to modernize fire stations in Manila that were...
Nation
fbtw
Husband destroys OFW&rsquo;s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

Husband destroys OFW’s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

By Butch Quejada, Rudy Santos | 4 days ago
The husband of an overseas Filipino worker was arrested for allegedly tearing up her passport and boarding pass as well as...
Nation
fbtw
30 Metro Manila fires in first 11 days of 2024

30 Metro Manila fires in first 11 days of 2024

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Bureau of Fire Protection recorded at least 30 fires in Metro Manila during the first 11 days of 2024, a BFP official...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Holidays in Cebu, Laguna areas declared

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Jan. 15 and Feb. 6 as special non-working holidays in San Pablo City, Laguna and Consolacion, Cebu, respectively.
Nation
fbtw
8 nabbed for illegal fishing

8 nabbed for illegal fishing

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Eight men were arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal fishing in San Jose, Romblon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Ilocos Sur road mishap

2 die in Ilocos Sur road mishap

By Jun Elias | 17 hours ago
Two persons died when a pickup truck hit their motorcycle in this town on Saturday. 
Nation
fbtw
LGUs, 6th ID unite to ensure security of investment hubs

LGUs, 6th ID unite to ensure security of investment hubs

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
The Army’s 6th Infantry Division and local government units are to expand cooperation in securing the surrender of more...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with