Marcos activates new disaster command center

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos activated yesterday the Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to speed up relief operations during calamities.

Marcos led the launch of the command center as the DSWD marked its 73rd founding anniversary.

“To call this as central office is an underestimation of the critical work that you do, and undervalues the great service that you have done to our people,” Marcos said in acknowledging officials and employees of the department.

“The DSWD is the headquarters of the war against poverty,” he said.

The DRCC will be the central hub for disaster monitoring, reporting and coordination of preparedness and response efforts.

It will utilize advanced information and communication equipment to ensure seamless collaboration between the DSWD central and field offices as well as other concerned agencies.

Marcos noted that the mandate of DSWD has been extended beyond disaster relief operation as the department is also involved in food and education programs.

“DSWD programs have never been regarded as a handout, but we call it a hand up, designed to help people pull themselves up from where they have been thrown into, through no fault of their own,” he said.

The President said the DSWD does not only provide temporarily relief to disadvantaged individuals, but also helps bring them to the mainstream of society as ”productive members fully exercising their rights to full potentials.”

He urged DSWD employees to continue serving the public with care and compassion.

Marcos noted that the budget for the DSWD increased to P245 billion this year compared to P196.5 billion last year. — Helen Flores