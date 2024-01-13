Flights to Butuan canceled over runway lighting

File photo of Philippine Airlines aircrafts at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific flights to and from Manila and Cebu to Butuan were canceled yesterday due to a runway lighting problem at the Butuan Bancasi Airport.

Reports said the runway edge lights at the airport were functioning only at 50 percent capacity.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said they coordinated with airport authorities for updates on the reopening of the runway at night.

Affected passengers were advised to rebook their flight within 60 days from original flight in the same booking class or higher, or convert their ticket to travel credits equivalent to the unused base fare of the ticket.

Villaluna said tickets may also be refunded without penalties, excluding ticketing service charge.

Cebu Pacific spokesperson Carmina Romero said CEB Flights 5J 789/790 were canceled on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority announced the cancellation of Cebgo Flights DG6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila due to bad weather in the destination.