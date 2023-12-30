LRT-2, MRT-3 give free rides in celebration of Rizal Day

Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 in Taft Avenue station last May 2022

MANILA, Philippines — In observance of the 127th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal's martyrdom, the LRT-2 and MRT-3 lines provided free rides to passengers on Saturday.

Between 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and later from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, passengers can enjoy free rides on both train lines.

December 30 marks the remembrance of Dr. Jose Rizal's legacy, the country's national hero.

Rizal is renowned for his contributions as an ophthalmologist and his literary masterpieces, namely the novels "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

The Spanish military court tried Rizal and later found him guilty of rebellion, sedition and conspiracy. He met his tragic fate on Dec. 30, 1896, with his execution at Bagumbayan, now famously known as Rizal Park or Luneta. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina