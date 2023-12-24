^

Nation

Leader of 'scheming' power cable robbers jailed in Agusan del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 24, 2023 | 5:52pm
Leader of 'scheming' power cable robbers jailed in Agusan del Sur
The group of Roel Galve is known for their unique scheme of stealing aluminum power transmission cables dangling between two posts in remote areas in Rosario, Agusan Del Sur.
Police Regional Office-13 / Released

COTABATO CITY — One of four men notorious for stealing aluminum power transmission cables in Agusan del Sur that they sell to buyer is now in the custody of authorities.

In separate reports on Sunday, the Agusan del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Rosario Municipal Police Station in Rosario town stated that the group of the now detained Roel Galve would cut tall trees close to power cables dangling between two posts for them to easily cut and collect the aluminum lines that they sell to buyers of scrap metals and other recyclable materials in different towns.

Last December 22, Galve and his companions, who were identified by local officials as Jovit Ampog, Rem-Rem Toralba and Robert Otero, stole the high-tension power transmission cables in between two posts in Purok-14 in Sitio Salcedo in Barangay Bayugan 3, Rosario, causing power outage in villages around.

Radio reports on Sunday said that soldier on vacation, Private 1st Class Christopher Ambongan II of the Army’s 67th Infantry Battalion, promptly cornered the fleeing Galve and confiscated from him a large bag filled with folded aluminum cables weighing 19 kilos. 

Galve is now clamped down in a detention facility of the Rosario MPS, according to reports by leading radio stations in this city.

Brig. Gen. Kirby John Brion Kraft, director of the Police Regional Office-13, on Sunday ordered the intelligence units under PRO-BAR and the Agusan del Sur PPO to help personnel of the Rosario MPS locate the three companions of Galve — Ampog, Toralba and Robert Otero — for them to be prosecuted with the help of barangay officials and villagers who can testify on their criminal offenses. 

vuukle comment

AGUSAN DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angat, Ipo dams water release continues

Angat, Ipo dams water release continues

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
The rains have stopped, but water was still being released from Angat and Ipo Dams yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang opened for entire &lsquo;Simbang Gabi&rsquo;

Malacañang opened for entire ‘Simbang Gabi’

6 days ago
Malacañang Palace had been opened to its “true owners” — the Filipino people — as society celebrates...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam water level still above normal high

Angat Dam water level still above normal high

By Romina Cabrera | 23 hours ago
Angat Dam continued to release water yesterday as its water level remained above normal high.
Nation
fbtw
PNP identifies 101 firecracker zones in Central Luzon

PNP identifies 101 firecracker zones in Central Luzon

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 23 hours ago
At least 101 firecracker zones and 87 fireworks display areas have been identified in Central Luzon.
Nation
fbtw
De Lima hits DOJ&rsquo;s refusal to transfer 11 witnesses

De Lima hits DOJ’s refusal to transfer 11 witnesses

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 23 hours ago
Former senator Leila de Lima hit back at the Department of Justice for blocking a Muntinlupa court’s order to return...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

27 held in Valenzuela anti-crime drive

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Twenty-seven people were accosted in Barangay Bignay, Valenzuela for violating traffic laws and city ordinances.
Nation
fbtw
5 dead in Batangas road mishap

5 dead in Batangas road mishap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Five people died and three others were injured when a multipurpose vehicle collided with a truck in Barangay San Miguel in...
Nation
fbtw
P20.4 million shabu, P2.65 million cocaine seized in Cebu, Quezon

P20.4 million shabu, P2.65 million cocaine seized in Cebu, Quezon

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Three kilos of shabu valued at P20.4 million were seized in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
New Mimaropa top cop assumes post

New Mimaropa top cop assumes post

By Ed Amoroso | 23 hours ago
The Mimaropa police has a new director.
Nation
fbtw
Traffic enforcer, electrician killed in Cotabato City attacks

Traffic enforcer, electrician killed in Cotabato City attacks

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A traffic enforcer and an electrician were killed in separate gun attacks in stretches of busy thoroughfares here in just...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with