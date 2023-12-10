^

Nation

NGCP engineer killed in South Cotabato ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 5:45pm
NGCP engineer killed in South Cotabato ambush
The car of Engineer Rey Miguel, killed in an ambush in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead a ranking Mindanao-based engineer in the country’s main power transmission service outfit in a daytime ambush in Barangay Carpenter Hill here this weekend.

Citing a report from the Koronadal City Police Office, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Sunday that the 48-year-old Engineer Rey Miguel was driving his car, his wife and son on board, when gunmen along the route opened fire with pistols, killing him instantly.

Miguel was a senior staff member of the office of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines in this city, the capital and administrative seat of South Cotabato province.

The NGCP is a franchised power transmission service provider in control of the country’s state-owned power grid.

The Koronadal CPO reported that Miguel’s wife was wounded in the ambush, now confined in a hospital. Their son survived the attack unscathed.

Their attackers had escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to witnesses.

Macaraeg said he has directed the officials of the Koronadal CPO and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office to work together in identifying the men who killed Miguel and hurt his wife for immediate prosecution.

vuukle comment

AMBUSH

GUN ATTACK

NATIONAL GRID CORP. OF THE PHILIPPINES (NGCP)
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City on red alert as COVID-19 cases rise

Quezon City on red alert as COVID-19 cases rise

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday urged citizens to practice precautionary measures amid the rising number of COVID c...
Nation
fbtw
11,000 cops deployed for Christmas &ndash; NCRPO &nbsp;

11,000 cops deployed for Christmas – NCRPO  

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
More than 11,000 police officers have been deployed in Metro Manila as early as Dec. 1 to ensure a safe and orderly Christmas...
Nation
fbtw
DA starts holiday market visits

DA starts holiday market visits

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture started its market visits yesterday to ensure that the supply and prices of commodities are...
Nation
fbtw

2 alleged crime gang members fall

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Two men, alleged members of two different criminal gangs, were arrested in Quezon City on Friday, the Quezon City Police District said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Lack of IRR stalls Sta. Ana heritage zone ordinance

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A councilor in Manila blamed the apparent lack of implementing rules and regulations for the failure to enforce an ordinance declaring Sta. Ana district as a heritage zone.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
493 LGUs to get good governance award

493 LGUs to get good governance award

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
At least 493 local government units will be conferred the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance in recognition of their commitment...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs suspect in killing of university guards &nbsp;

Raps filed vs suspect in killing of university guards  

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
Charges have been filed against a former security guard who was tagged in the killing of his two former colleagues in front...
Nation
fbtw
Farmer dead, 5 wounded in grenade blast

Farmer dead, 5 wounded in grenade blast

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A farmer was killed while his five companions were wounded when a grenade exploded in Barangay Pilar in South Upi, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw

DOH opens 2 new HIV treatment hubs in CAR

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Two additional human immunodeficiency virus treatment areas have been opened in the Cordillera Administrative Region , the Department of Health regional office announced on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

PCG trainees summoned over colleague’s death

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Death Investigation Division of the National Bureau of Investigation has issued subpoenas to the batchmates of Mori Caguay, a Philippine Coast Guard apprentice seaman who drowned during a water search and rescue...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with