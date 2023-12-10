NGCP engineer killed in South Cotabato ambush

The car of Engineer Rey Miguel, killed in an ambush in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead a ranking Mindanao-based engineer in the country’s main power transmission service outfit in a daytime ambush in Barangay Carpenter Hill here this weekend.

Citing a report from the Koronadal City Police Office, Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Sunday that the 48-year-old Engineer Rey Miguel was driving his car, his wife and son on board, when gunmen along the route opened fire with pistols, killing him instantly.

Miguel was a senior staff member of the office of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines in this city, the capital and administrative seat of South Cotabato province.

The NGCP is a franchised power transmission service provider in control of the country’s state-owned power grid.

The Koronadal CPO reported that Miguel’s wife was wounded in the ambush, now confined in a hospital. Their son survived the attack unscathed.

Their attackers had escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to witnesses.

Macaraeg said he has directed the officials of the Koronadal CPO and the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office to work together in identifying the men who killed Miguel and hurt his wife for immediate prosecution.