QCPD adopts Belmonte’s green programs

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2023 | 12:00am
QCPD adopts Belmonteâ��s green programs
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on August 2, 2023.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The public should expect environment-friendly police camps in Quezon City starting in December.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is adopting the programs of Mayor Joy Belmonte to protect the environment.

“This is in support for the advocacy of Mayor Joy,” QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said in a message on Viber.

Maranan first disclosed their plan during the QCPD’s 84th founding anniversary on Wednesday, when he said they will turn their headquarters, Camp Karingal, into a green camp.

He said the initiative will also be replicated by the QCPD’s 16 police stations.

For starters, Maranan said they will minimize using bottled water to reduce plastic wastes and instead use water dispensers and paper cups.

They will also store rainwater for flushing toilets, watering plants and cleaning their stations.

“We will use solar street lights and solar lights in our buildings and offices,” Maranan said.

Belmonte was recently named 2023 Champion of the Earth by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for initiating innovative solutions to protect the environment and prevent climate crisis.

She was among winners in the policy leadership category of the UNEP award, which is the UN’s highest environmental award for innovative solutions to beat plastic pollution.

The local chief executive was cited for her efforts to transform Quezon City into an environmental trailblazer.

Maranan lauded Belmonte’s programs in safeguarding the environment such as the 5.39-kilometer Green Open Reclaimed Access Lane project.

The pedestrian corridor provides people with safe walking pathways to access major roads in the city.

“This aims to promote sustainable development, interconnectivity and reduce air pollution,” Maranan said.

JOY BELMONTE
