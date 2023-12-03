^

2 village chiefs shot dead

Jun Elias, Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Major Jonavale Maramag, Marcos town police chief, said re-elected Barangay Ferdinand captain Helen Abrigado was on board a government van when two men on a motorcycle shot her four times.
MANILA, Philippines — Two barangay captains were shot dead in separate incidents since Friday.

Abrigado had attended a lantern parade in Marcos town in Ilocos Norte on Friday.

She was rushed to Doña Josefa District Hospital and later transferred to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, where she was declared dead.

Maramag said they are investigating the incident to determine the motive and identify the suspects.

Ilocos Norte police director Col. Julius Suriben said the Special Investigating Task Group Abrigado was also created to focus on the case.

He added that the recovered slug and empty cartridges were already submitted for forensic examination.

Suriben also said that investigators are collecting CCTV footage that might help solve the case.

Their initial investigation showed that Abrigado, several barangay health workers and barangay councilor Carlo Bagaoisan, who was driving the van, were on their way home and traversing the banks of Padsan river when they were attacked.

Several witnesses said the suspects fled using a black Honda Wave motorcycle immediately after the incident.

Marcos town mayor Antonio Mariano offered a P300,000 reward to anyone who can help authorities in identifying the two assailants.

In Zamboanga del Sur, the chairman of barangay Poblacion in Guipos town was also shot dead by two men yesterday morning.

Police identified the victim as Jerry Olaier, a newly elected chairman who, according to relatives and supporters, is also planning to get nominated and elected as president of the town’s association of barangay captains.

Initial investigation showed that Olaier was walking alone when the two men shot him. He died immediately.

Meanwhile, an electric cooperative employee, who was on his way to do disconnections, was shot dead Friday also by two men on a motorcycle in Bongao town, Tawi-Tawi.

His companion, Nassir Ambutong, was also seriously injured and has to be airlifted to a hospital in Zamboanga City.

The Tawi-Tawi provincial police, in a report yesterday to Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, said victim Ali Gustami died immediately from multiple bullet wounds.

Gustami and Ambutong were about to disconnect the electric line to a house whose owner accumulated several unpaid bills when the gunmen attacked them. — John Unson

