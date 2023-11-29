P42 million winning lotto ticket sold in Batangas

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) outlet in Taguig City on November 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Batangas City won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Monday night.

Melquiades Robles, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager and vice chairman of the board, said the bettor guessed the winning numbers 06-23-25-29-22-36, which had a total jackpot of P42,024,785.20.

Thirty-one other bettors, who hit five of the winning numbers, won P32,000 each.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.