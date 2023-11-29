P42 million winning lotto ticket sold in Batangas
November 29, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Batangas City won the jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on Monday night.
Melquiades Robles, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager and vice chairman of the board, said the bettor guessed the winning numbers 06-23-25-29-22-36, which had a total jackpot of P42,024,785.20.
Thirty-one other bettors, who hit five of the winning numbers, won P32,000 each.
The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
