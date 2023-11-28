^

Nation

Child in critical condition,10 others hurt after Benguet jeepney-SUV collision

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 2:02pm


BAGUIO CITY — Police said a child remains in critical condition at a hospital after the jeepney he is riding with family members lost its brakes and collided with a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) along sitio Bubon, Barangay Virac in Itogon, Benguet on Monday evening.

Itogon police said that the child is still at the operating room of the hospital where ten more victims were rushed after the accident.

Police claimed that the jeepney was homebound from Baguio City when its braking mechanism malfunctioned sending it wayward and eventually rammed into the SUV.

The authorities identified the driver of the jeepney as Jeffrey Mendez from Itogon while the SUV was driven by John Paul Simeon Mayao, also from Itogon.

Police have yet to provide update about the case following the accident. 

BENGUET

ITOGON

ROAD ACCIDENT
