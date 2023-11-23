^

Nation

Cotabato farmers receive livestock for breeding

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 5:43pm
Cotabato farmers receive livestock for breeding
The livestock distribution project is a joint initiative of the Cotabato provincial government and the Department of Agriculture-12.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Cotabato provincial government and the Department of Agriculture-12 facilitated from Monday until Wednesday the distribution of P1.3 million worth of livestock to farmers that they can breed to produce offspring they can sell.

Matalam Vice Mayor Ralph Ryan Rafael on Thursday said that up to 110 farmers in their municipality benefitted from the dispersal of goats by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist under Gov. Emmylou Mendoza and DA-12.

“It’s a big, big help to our farming constituents,” Rafael said Thursday.

More than 200 other Muslim and Christian farmers in Cotabato’s Carmen and Arakan towns also received goats that they can breed from the office of Mendoza and DA-12 during the three-day dispersal activities.

Farmers in Matalam, Carmen and Arakan rely largely on propagation of hybrid corn and other short-term crops and vegetables as main sources of income.

“Now they shall have an alternative source of income by raising livestock,” Rafael said.

A Moro farmer, Odin Samsudin, said that he shall keep all the female offspring for breeding purpose of the doe and buck that he got from the Cotabato provincial government last Tuesday.

“We are happy to have benefited from this animal dispersal activity of our provincial government and DA-12,” Samsudin said in Filipino, in a Maguindanaon accent.

Cotabato province covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City, where about 70% of residents are farmers.

Mendoza, who, as governor, is also chairperson of the Regional Development Council-12, said that her office shall soon expand its livestock dispersal in other municipalities under her jurisdiction.

“We shall do more of that in the coming months as a tie-up program of our provincial government and the DA-12 and its central office,” Mendoza said.

vuukle comment

COTABATO

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

LIVESTOCK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P5.8M marijuana bricks found abandoned in Kalinga

P5.8M marijuana bricks found abandoned in Kalinga

By Artemio Dumlao | 8 hours ago
Kalinga policemen on Monday recovered P5.8M worth of marijuana, already semi-processed into brick form, along the national...
Nation
fbtw
LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

LTO impounds 41 unregistered motorbikes

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Land Transportation Office enforcers have apprehended at least 41 motorcycle riders since the LTO started implementing its...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan to proceed with ex-LTFRB exec&rsquo;s graft trial

Sandigan to proceed with ex-LTFRB exec’s graft trial

19 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has ruled to continue with the trial of former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board executive...
Nation
fbtw
Government launches e-Travel Customs System

Government launches e-Travel Customs System

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and other government agencies launched on Nov. 21 an e-Travel Customs System to digitize the data collection...
Nation
fbtw
House, MMDA crack down on vehicles with &lsquo;8&rsquo; plates

House, MMDA crack down on vehicles with ‘8’ plates

By Shiela Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have formally agreed to apprehend the drivers...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Proposed creation of outfit to solve BARMM power woes welcomed

Proposed creation of outfit to solve BARMM power woes welcomed

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Local executives in the Bangsamoro provinces on Wednesday urged their 80-seat parliament to immediately pass a proposed measure...
Nation
fbtw
Man on power lines evades rescuers for 29 hours

Man on power lines evades rescuers for 29 hours

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After over 29 hours, a man who climbed a Manila Electric Co. substation line in Marikina City on Tuesday was rescued by personnel...
Nation
fbtw
POGO operator gets 20 years, P1 million fine for trafficking

POGO operator gets 20 years, P1 million fine for trafficking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A Las Piñas court has convicted a Chinese man, reported to be a Philippine offshore gaming operator, for human tr...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor eyes 100-hectare park in Bilibid

BuCor eyes 100-hectare park in Bilibid

By Nillicent Bautista | 19 hours ago
With the planned closure of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in 2028, the Bureau of Corrections is planning to build a 100-hectare...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with