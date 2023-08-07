^

Taguig gov't inaugurates new disaster management center

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 5:54pm
Taguig gov't inaugurates new disaster management center
This Aug. 3, 2023 photo shows Taguig's Center for Disaster Management building in Barangay Central Signal.
Taguig Public Information Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Taguig City government just launched its Center for Disaster Management building in Barangay Central Signal to improve the city's disaster and emergency response capabilities.

On August 3, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano led the opening of the five-story building, together with Rep. Ricardo Cruz Jr. (First District, Taguig City), City councilors and other city officials and workers.

The hub, which would also serve as an evacuation center, was also built for emergency efforts and effective response in times of calamities and disasters, offering refuge and assistance to those in need.

As the newly-launched building houses a specialized training room with state-of-the-art facilities and essential equipment, it would also serve as avenue for city personnel who would conduct comprehensive training and seminars on disaster management and response.  

The TOWER, or the Taguig Open Weather & Environmental Reporting System, a local public weather service hub, would also be housed at the Center, along with other government offices.

The Center also has a playing court on the fifth floor, which can be used for basketball, volleyball, badminton, and other indoor sports.

Cayetano said the venue reflects her vision for the city as a "transformative, lively, and caring city."

“Ang araw po na ito una ay ibinabalik po natin ang pasasalamat sa Panginoon. Isa na namang napakalaking biyaya ang ipinagkaloob Niya sa ating lungsod. Isang pasilidad na naglalaman ng mga equipment, mga sasakyan na magbibigay po ng agarang responde sa mga residente in the event of disaster, calamity, or emergency,” the mayor said.

(On this day, we are returning our gratitude to the Lord. He has given our city another big blessing. A facility that would house equipment, vehicle that would provide first aid response to the residents in the event of disaster, calamity or emergency.)

According to the Taguig City government, a total of 17,000 individuals have been trained in standard first aid from various barangays, private agencies, employees, schools and corporations in the city since January. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

