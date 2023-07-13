Fire hits part of historic Manila Hotel

In this July 13, 2023 photo, a fire truck was spotted responding to a fire in a part of Manila Hotel.

MANILA, Philippines — A fire broke out at a part of the Manila Hotel on Thursday afternoon, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The fire hit the hotel’s wellness center outside of the main building.

According to the BFP, the fire reached third alarm before it was declared out one hour later.

In a statement, Manila Hotel president Joey Lina said the fire was “caused by a spark.”

“Our emergency response team, together with the firefighters and volunteers, swiftly responded to the situation and managed to contain the incident,” Lina said.

Lina added that the flames did not reach the main building. Hotel operations were also not affected by the incident.

The health club at the wellness center will “resume immediately after a thorough cleanup of the place and turnover by the Bureau of Fire Protection,” Lina said.

Built in 1909, the Manila Hotel holds historical significance as the oldest premiere hotel in the country. —Cristina Chi