BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have filed a bill at the Bangsamoro Transition Authority that will require clear labeling of food with pork and pork by-products in restaurants in the region.

Pork is haram — forbidden or unlawful — to Muslims, who made up 90% of the population of the region, according to 2017 data from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. Pork by-products like lard are sometimes used in cooking and, without proper labeling, could lead to unintentional consumption of pork.

According to a release by the autonomous region's public information office, BTA PArliament Bill No. 164 is meant to promote consumer rights and to make sure that BARMM residents will have clear and accurate information about the food that they eat.

If passed, establishments in BARMM will be required to comply with labeling, display and advertisement regulations that will be created by a Fast Food Labeling Council also proposed in the bill.

"Fast food restaurants will be required to prominently display such labeling on their promotional and marketing materials, menus within their premises, and even on the [menus] of online food delivery services operating in the BARMM," the office also said.

The proposed council will comprise representatives of the business community, consumer groups and government agencies. "The diverse membership will ensure that a comprehensive range of perspectives are taken into account when making decisions and crafting regulations," the Public Information, Publication and Media Relations Division said.