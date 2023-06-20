^

Nation

BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 11:48am
BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos
A woman takes coffee at the Mindanao State University campus in Marawi City in December 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have filed a bill at the Bangsamoro Transition Authority that will require clear labeling of food with pork and pork by-products in restaurants in the region.

Pork is haram — forbidden or unlawful — to Muslims, who made up 90% of the population of the region, according to 2017 data from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos. Pork by-products like lard are sometimes used in cooking and, without proper labeling, could lead to unintentional consumption of pork.

According to a release by the autonomous region's public information office, BTA PArliament Bill No. 164 is meant to promote consumer rights and to make sure that BARMM residents will have clear and accurate information about the food that they eat.

If passed, establishments in BARMM will be required to comply with labeling, display and advertisement regulations that will be created by a Fast Food Labeling Council also proposed in the bill.

"Fast food restaurants will be required to prominently display such labeling on their promotional and marketing materials, menus within their premises, and even on the [menus] of online food delivery services operating in the BARMM," the office also said.

The proposed council will comprise representatives of the business community, consumer groups and government agencies. "The diverse membership will ensure that a comprehensive range of perspectives are taken into account when making decisions and crafting regulations," the Public Information, Publication and Media Relations Division said.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

FREEDOM OF RELIGION

MUSLIM FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
San Juan vice mayor dies

San Juan vice mayor dies

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
San Juan Vice Mayor Warren Villa died on Sunday, Mayor Francis Zamora confirmed yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
P3 million reward up for arrest of Bantag, Zulueta

P3 million reward up for arrest of Bantag, Zulueta

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of P3 million to anyone who can provide information leading to the...
Nation
fbtw

Double pay on June 28

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Workers will be paid double their daily rate if they report to work on June 28.
Nation
fbtw
Valenzuela bans POGOs

Valenzuela bans POGOs

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
The local government of Valenzuela has approved an ordinance banning the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators...
Nation
fbtw

Vice mayor assumes as Batangas town OIC

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
The vice mayor of Mabini in Batangas yesterday assumed as officer-in-charge of the town after the incumbent mayor was arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

1 hour ago
If passed, establishments in BARMM will be required to comply with labeling, display and advertisement regulations that will...
Nation
fbtw

Esperanza’s safety certificate suspended

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Maritime Industry Authority has suspended the safety certificate of motor vessel Esperanza Star following a fire that occurred on board the ferry on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw

Negros massacre suspects identified

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Authorities have reportedly identified the suspects in the murder of four members of a family in a rebel-infested area in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental last week, Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Consultations set for Negros Oriental poll postponement

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will conduct a three-day public consultation in Negros Oriental for the possible postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections due to the volatile peace and order situation...
Nation
fbtw

Mindoro mayor unconvinced Pola is oil-free

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Mayor Jennifer Cruz of Pola, Oriental Mindoro yesterday expressed doubt on the claim of the Philippine Coast Guard that the town is now totally free from the industrial oil spilled by the sunken motor tanker Princess...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with