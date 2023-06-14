^

Nation

Government-private sector job collaborations seen as key to curbing unemployment

Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 11:56am
Government-private sector job collaborations seen as key to curbing unemployment
File photo of a local job fair
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — More job-related collaborations between the government and the private sector could lead to solving the country’s problem on unemployment.

This is the view of Quezon City first District Rep. Arjo Atayde, who believes the government and the private sector need to be more aggressive in working together to provide more jobs to Filipinos.

Speaking at an Independence Day job fair at SM North in Quezon City, Atayde urged his fellow lawmakers to push the government to aggressively work with the private sector in resolving joblessness.

Thousands of work opportunities were made available by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) at the said job fair. Atayde said there is a need for more of these events to help curb unemployment.

“Based on our recent study in the first district of Quezon City after the first half of 2023, we see that almost 75% of our people are facing the challenge of increasing prices of basic goods, commodities and other products throughout the years,” the lawmaker said in his speech.

He then praised the aggressive approach by the DOLE with the assistance of the private sector in helping address unemployment not only across the country, but also in his own city’s first district composed of 37 barangays.

“[While] 40% is coming from the lack of employment and lack of income. So it’s a challenge for all of us lawmakers to collaborate with the private sectors how to resolve the unemployment,” Atayde added. “We are very thankful to the private sectors and DOLE for stepping up to offer jobs.”

Although the unemployment rate in the National Capital Region has dropped to 5.3% in April 2023 — which is lower than the 5.7% reported in January this year and 7.5% in April 2022 — Atayde is confident in the government’s will to keep finding solutions to address joblessness.

“We congressmen are not just here to come up with a bill but we also take time to study carefully all the details, especially about this problem of unemployment and help every job seeker in every part of our country to get a job,” said the 32-year-old congressman.

“We are taking this matter seriously in the congress. Everybody’s hoping including myself that by next few months or by next year, the percentage of lack of employment and income will soon be declined or gone slowly.”

Atayde has also expressed gratitude to the private sector, including hiring companies and agencies, for being part of the government’s campaign to address unemployment.

“We are very thankful to all the private sectors that participated in this endeavor. You are a huge inspiration to us in the government and a big help to the community,” said Atayde, citing job fairs held in various places such as malls and schools in collaboration with DOLE, local government units and the private sector.

DOLE

JOB FAIRS

JOBS

PHILIPPINE UNEMPLOYMENT
