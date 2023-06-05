^

Nation

Philippines COVID-19 positivity rate down 18.6 percent – OCTA

Pia Lee Brago - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The nationwide COVID positivity rate continued to decrease, the OCTA Research group said on Saturday.

OCTA fellow Guido David said the COVID positivity rate dropped to 18.6 percent on Saturday from 19.4 percent on June 2.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 1,337 new COVID cases on June 3.

Provinces and regions that posted the most COVID cases were Metro Manila with 389; Cavite, 88; Bulacan, 76; Laguna, 66; Rizal, 58, and Iloilo with 52.

The DOH said the country has detected 16 new cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, raising the tally to 44.

Sixteen Arcturus cases were detected mostly in Western Visayas, the DOH said.

Yesterday, the DOH posted 1,272 new COVID cases nationwide.

The hospital bed occupancy rate stood at 21.3 percent. — Mayen Jaymalin

Cavite bettor wins P58.9 million lotto jackpot

Cavite bettor wins P58.9 million lotto jackpot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
A bettor from Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto drawn on Thursday night.
7 Angeles cops held for extortion, arbitrary detention

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Seven personnel of the Angeles City police were arrested on Friday for alleged arbitrary detention and extortion.
Woman gets 2 life terms for drugs

Woman gets 2 life terms for drugs

1 day ago
A woman who was arrested in an anti-narcotics operation in Barangay Linao in this city on Dec. 9, 2022 has been sentenced...
Manila, Guangzhou ink cooperation agreement

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
The local government of Manila and the city of Guangzhou in China have entered into a cooperation agreement.
P.5 million shabu&nbsp;seized&nbsp;in Quezon City, Taguig&nbsp;stings

P.5 million shabu seized in Quezon City, Taguig stings

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics agents confiscated at least 80 grams of shabu valued at P544,000 in separate drug stings in Quezon City and...
Taal Volcano showing increased activity

Taal Volcano showing increased activity

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
State volcanologists are closely monitoring Taal Volcano in Batangas, which has been showing increased activity since Saturday...
P400-P600 per ASF vaccine dose too costly &ndash; group

P400-P600 per ASF vaccine dose too costly – group

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Pork producers cannot afford the reported P400 to P600 per dose of vaccine against African swine fever a hog raisers’...
Jail officer shot dead

Jail officer shot dead

By Ed Amoroso | 2 hours ago
A jail officer was killed in an attack by a motocycle-riding man in Sto. Tomas, Batangas on Saturday night.
Ilocos college chief dies in road mishap

Ilocos college chief dies in road mishap

By Jun Elias | 2 hours ago
The president of the Polytechnic State College in Ilocos Sur died after his car hit a van and collided with a bus in Santa,...
Drug surrenderee tagged in radioman’s slay

By Ed Amoroso | 2 hours ago
A drug surrenderee has been tagged as the gunman in the recent killing of radio commentator Cresenciano Bundoquin in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.
