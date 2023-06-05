Philippines COVID-19 positivity rate down 18.6 percent – OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — The nationwide COVID positivity rate continued to decrease, the OCTA Research group said on Saturday.

OCTA fellow Guido David said the COVID positivity rate dropped to 18.6 percent on Saturday from 19.4 percent on June 2.

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 1,337 new COVID cases on June 3.

Provinces and regions that posted the most COVID cases were Metro Manila with 389; Cavite, 88; Bulacan, 76; Laguna, 66; Rizal, 58, and Iloilo with 52.

The DOH said the country has detected 16 new cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, raising the tally to 44.

Sixteen Arcturus cases were detected mostly in Western Visayas, the DOH said.

Yesterday, the DOH posted 1,272 new COVID cases nationwide.

The hospital bed occupancy rate stood at 21.3 percent. — Mayen Jaymalin