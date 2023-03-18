^

Nation

Couple dead, LGU exec wounded in central Mindanao gun attacks

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 18, 2023 | 5:34pm
Couple dead, LGU exec wounded in central Mindanao gun attacks
The bullet-riddled car of ambush victim Rhyolite Agregado Balili, assistant secretary to the mayor of Polomolok town in South Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — A Moro couple was killed while an assistant secretary to the mayor was badly wounded in separate gun attacks Friday in the neighboring Maguindanao del Sur and South Cotabato provinces. 

Gunmen barged into the house of spouses Sukarno and Sittie Sedik in Barangay Balud in Sultan sa Barongis town in Maguindanao del Sur before dawn Friday and shot them with pistols, killing them both instantly.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Saturday personnel of the Sultan sa Barongis Municipal Police Station and Army intelligence agents are cooperating in identifying the culprits for prosecution.

About six hours later, gunmen on motorcycles wounded in an ambush Rhyolite Agregado Balili, assistant secretary to the mayor of Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, said Balili was driving his car en route to the Polomolok municipal hall compound when men on motorcycles trailing behind shot him with pistols as they got close.

Balili had also served as municipal councilor of Polomolok prior to his appointment as assistant secretary to the incumbent mayor of the municipality.

Three members of the Civil Security Unit of the Polomolok local government unit were killed one after another last January in seemingly related gun attacks that remained unsolved.

Macaraeg said he has ordered the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office to put closure on the attempt to kill Balili and on the murder early on of the three Polomolok CSU personnel. 

AMBUSH

GUN ATTACK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reassignment for sale? Policewoman arrested

Reassignment for sale? Policewoman arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A policewoman who allegedly duped other police officers in a “reassignment for sale” scheme was arrested in Makati...
Nation
fbtw

Mayors buck MMDA abolition – Zamora

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Mayors in the National Capital Region are opposed to the idea of abolishing the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), according to San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.
Nation
fbtw

CIDG Metro Manila chief, 12 cops axed for ‘hulidap’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The chief of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region and 12 other CIDG officers were relieved from their posts yesterday over allegations of shakedown and robbery of a group...
Nation
fbtw

Music producer caught in drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A music producer and his companion were arrested in a sting in Pasig City on Thursday wherein police officers seized P149,260 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.
Nation
fbtw

Oil spill reaches Calapan

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The oil spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress has reached the shoreline of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro, according to Gov. Humerlito Dolor.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Troubles stop Lanao Sur US-funded agri project

Troubles stop Lanao Sur US-funded agri project

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Security problems have alarmingly stymied a multi-billion foreign-funded agricultural project in Lanao del Sur that could...
Nation
fbtw
Court: &lsquo;Tokhang&rsquo; survivor did not assault cops

Court: ‘Tokhang’ survivor did not assault cops

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
A Quezon City court has acquitted a “tokhang” survivor of assault charges filed against him by police officers...
Nation
fbtw
3 fratmen eyed as star witnesses in hazing

3 fratmen eyed as star witnesses in hazing

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Three Tau Gamma Phi fraternity members may become star witnesses in the hazing and death of Adamson University student John...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ to probe NBI, media clash

DOJ to probe NBI, media clash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Department of Justice will investigate an altercation between National Bureau of Investigation agents and members of media...
Nation
fbtw
Japanese deported for financial fraud

Japanese deported for financial fraud

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration deported yesterday morning a Japanese wanted in Tokyo for financial fraud.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with