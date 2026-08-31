WATCH: Pampanga flooding causes NLEX traffic buildup

MANILA, Philippines — Traffic slowed along portions of the North Luzon Expressway on Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, as flooding in San Simon, Pampanga affected the flow of vehicles.

A long queue of vehicles was seen approaching the San Simon Interchange at around 3:30 p.m., while motorists also experienced slow-moving traffic along the Candaba Viaduct.

Traffic camera footage showed significantly heavier congestion around San Simon compared with other monitored sections of NLEX, including Balintawak, Paso de Blas, Mindanao Toll Plaza, Meycauayan and Bocaue.

Motorists were advised to expect delays as flooding continued to affect areas near the expressway. — with Anjilica Andaya and Hannah Santos