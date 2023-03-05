^

Nation

Barangay, SK candidates warned against premature campaigning

Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 4:35pm
Barangay, SK candidates warned against premature campaigning
Atty. Jose Vicente Salazar

MANILA, Philippines – A former national president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and original convenor of a cause-oriented group on election issues on Sunday reminded and warned candidates in the coming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in October against disqualification on the basis of premature campaigning.

“This is a tricky issue because the village and SK elections are not automated but manual polling or counting as such it is not covered by a 2009 Supreme Court ruling that virtually nullified premature campaigning,” Atty. Jose Vicente Salazar, also known as Jovy Salazar in social circles, said.

A former Justice and Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary, Atty. Salazar is one of the two original convenors of LENTE (Legal Network for Truthful Elections), formed in 2007 together with Ateneo Human Rights Center head, Atty. Chochoy Medina, and other representatives from CBCP-NASSA, PPCRV,  NAMFREL, and ALSP.

Salazar also served as chairman of the board of governors and national president of IBP from 2005 to 2007. He was conferred a Lifetime Achievement award during IBP's 50th anniversary last February.

“But being the sole governing body on elections, it would be wiser for our village and SK candidates in the October elections to follow and observe a recent Comelec en banc ruling that it will hold candidates liable for election code violations once they file their candidacies for the October 30, 2023 elections,” said Salazar.    

Salazar’s warning came after the Comelec declared in the middle of February 2023 that it would treat premature campaigning for the barangay and youth council polls as an election offense despite SC’s 2009 campaign period ruling which only applies to automated elections.

The process of counting votes in the SK and barangay elections is manual. 

Under the law, the campaign period for barangay ang Sangguniang Kabataan is only 10 days while the filing of candidacy may be arranged or scheduled by the poll body months or weeks before the election.  

“Notwithstanding the 2009 Supreme Court (SC) landmark decision on the Peñera vs Comelec case, a.k.a. Peñera Doctrine, voiding the prohibition on premature campaigning, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc has agreed that for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), a person will immediately be considered as a candidate once he or she has filed his or her Certificate of Candidacy (COC),” a Comelec official was quoted as saying by national media.

Recently, the former DICT Undersecretary lauded the Comelec and the throng of almost two million new registered voters for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Bayan elections (BSKE) saying the result is a good sign more people are getting aware of their inherent right of suffrage.

The Comelec more than met its target of 1.5 million new voters as it logged more than 1.6 million new voters in the recent list-up extension that ended on January 31, 2023.

It may be recalled that in the previous 2022 National Elections, LENTE and the IBP signed a memorandum of agreement to promote a clean, peaceful, and honest election alongside a nationwide election educational campaign. 

Relative to the October 30 barangay and SK elections, the Comelec has already commenced the printing of the 91 million ballots with an equivalent cost of P901 million undertaken by the National Printing Office.

BARANGAY ELECTIONS

SK ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Southern Metro Manila’s most wanted fugitive falls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The most wanted fugitive in southern Metro Manila was arrested in Parañaque yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Mindoro oil spill reaches 3 barangays in Antique &nbsp;

Mindoro oil spill reaches 3 barangays in Antique  

By Jennifer Rendon | 18 hours ago
Three barangays in Caluya town in Antique have been affected by the oil spill from the motor tanker MT Princess Empress that...
Nation
fbtw

3 charged in Lanao del Sur governor’s ambush

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
Police filed criminal charges against three persons in connection with the ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. last week.
Nation
fbtw
Barangay, SK candidates warned against premature campaigning

Barangay, SK candidates warned against premature campaigning

2 hours ago
A former national president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and original convenor of a cause-oriented group...
Nation
fbtw
Maynilad water service interruptions in parts of metro from March 5-7

Maynilad water service interruptions in parts of metro from March 5-7

5 days ago
Maynilad workers will need at least 52 hours to "excavate the site, drain the primary line, repair the damage, and energize...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Makati installs earthquake recording devices in buildings  

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The Makati City government has installed earthquake recording devices in public buildings around the city, Mayor Abby Binay said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Misamis Occidental bettor wins P18.7 million lotto jackpot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
A bettor from Misamis Occidental won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto drawn on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw

Pangasinan extends poultry ban from 17 provinces

By Ric Sapnu | 18 hours ago
The provincial government of Pangasinan has extended the ban on the entry of poultry and its by-products from 17 provinces to maintain its bird flu-free status until June 30.
Nation
fbtw
3 in Lanao Sur governor&rsquo;s ambush face raps

3 in Lanao Sur governor’s ambush face raps

By John Unson | 1 day ago
The police on Friday filed criminal cases against three from the group behind the February 17 ambush of Lanao del Sur Gov....
Nation
fbtw
Negros Oriental governor shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

Negros Oriental governor shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

1 day ago
A provincial governor in the central Philippines was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday in the latest attack against...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with