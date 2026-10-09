Batangas town residents evacuate after minor Taal Volcano eruption

This screeshot photo shows the ash plume from the minor eruption at Taal volcano on October 8, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The minor eruption at the Taal Volcano on Thursday evening, October 8, has prompted residents of Agoncillo, Batangas to temporarily leave their homes.

At least 120 individuals from 32 families are currently staying in an evacuation center as of 10:53 a.m. on Friday, October 9, the public information office of Agoncillo told Philstar.com in a message.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the five-minute phreatomagmatic eruption in Taal was reported at around 6:06 p.m on Thursday.

The agency said the eruption generated a dark gray plume that rose 4,000 meters above Taal’s crater.

It also caused five volcanic earthquakes and one 38-minute-long volcanic tremor.

Authorities reminded the residents of certain areas to stay cautious of ashfall.

“Thin ashfall is expected to affect the southwestern lakeshore towns of Agoncillo, Lemery, San Nicolas, Taal, Batangas and adjacent areas,” PHIVOLCS said.

The local government unit of Agoncillo, meanwhile, said they prioritized the evacuation of residents living near the volcano to prevent any health risks from volcanic gases that could be harmful when inhaled.

Evacuees are currently staying at PAGCOR Socio Civic Center in Agoncillo while authorities are monitoring the situation.

An Alert Level 1 over Taal Volcano is maintained by PHIVOLCS, banning entry to Taal Volcano Island. Staying near the Taal Lake is also prohibited.