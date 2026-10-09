^

Nation

Batangas town residents evacuate after minor Taal Volcano eruption

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 1:25pm
Batangas town residents evacuate after minor Taal Volcano eruption
This screeshot photo shows the ash plume from the minor eruption at Taal volcano on October 8, 2026.
PHIVOLCS / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The minor eruption at the Taal Volcano on Thursday evening, October 8, has prompted residents of Agoncillo, Batangas to temporarily leave their homes. 

At least 120 individuals from 32 families are currently staying in an evacuation center as of 10:53 a.m. on Friday, October 9, the public information office of Agoncillo told Philstar.com in a message.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the five-minute phreatomagmatic eruption in Taal was reported at around 6:06 p.m on Thursday.

The agency said the eruption generated a dark gray plume that rose 4,000 meters above Taal’s crater.

It also caused five volcanic earthquakes and one 38-minute-long volcanic tremor.  

Authorities reminded the residents of certain areas to stay cautious of ashfall.

“Thin ashfall is expected to affect the southwestern lakeshore towns of Agoncillo, Lemery, San Nicolas, Taal, Batangas and adjacent areas,” PHIVOLCS said.

The local government unit of Agoncillo, meanwhile, said they prioritized the evacuation of residents living near the volcano to prevent any health risks from volcanic gases that could be harmful when inhaled. 

Evacuees are currently staying at PAGCOR Socio Civic Center in Agoncillo while authorities are monitoring the situation.

An Alert Level 1 over Taal Volcano is maintained by PHIVOLCS, banning entry to Taal Volcano Island. Staying near the Taal Lake is also prohibited. 

BATANGAS

PHIVOLCS

TAAL VOLCANO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zamboanga Sibugay raids cited in push for border security systems upgrade

Zamboanga Sibugay raids cited in push for border security systems upgrade

14 hours ago
The arrest of 244 foreign nationals in two recent simultaneous anti-POGO operations by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Jonvic reimburses vice mayor for drug test expenses

Jonvic reimburses vice mayor for drug test expenses

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has reimbursed Vice Mayor Jeryll Harold Respicio of Reina Mercedes, Isabela for the cost...
Nation
fbtw
Food supply sufficient until after holidays

Food supply sufficient until after holidays

By Josiah Antonio | 14 hours ago
The country has sufficient supply of rice and meat products until after the Yuletide season, according to the Department of...
Nation
fbtw
Rider summoned over road mishap involving TV host

Rider summoned over road mishap involving TV host

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office  has summoned a motorcycle rider tagged in a hit-and-run incident in Antipolo Rizal involving...
Nation
fbtw
53 school shooting plots in South Cotabato thwarted

53 school shooting plots in South Cotabato thwarted

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Following a fatal shooting incident at the Banga National High School (BNHS) last month, 53 other plans to launch similar...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNVS drivers question fare, commission claims

TNVS drivers question fare, commission claims

By Josiah Antonio | 14 hours ago
 Transport Network Vehicle Service drivers questioned claims on fare implementation and raised concerns over commissions...
Nation
fbtw
June Aster owner probed for labor law violations

June Aster owner probed for labor law violations

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is investigating the owner and operator of the ferry M/V June Aster for possible violations...
Nation
fbtw
Smuggled cigarettes seized in Cavite

Smuggled cigarettes seized in Cavite

By Roel PareÃ±o | 14 hours ago
Illegal cigarettes valued at P53.98 million were seized in an anti-smuggling operation in Ternate, Cavite on Wednesday. ...
Nation
fbtw
187 loose firearms surrendered in Central Luzon

187 loose firearms surrendered in Central Luzon

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 14 hours ago
Up to 187 firearms with expired registration were turned over for safekeeping to the Central Luzon police yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with