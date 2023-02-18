Cessna plane disappears in Bicol â€” CAAP

Cessna plane disappears in Bicol — CAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Another Cessna plane has gone missing, this time in Bicol, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported Saturday.

The aircraft with callsign RP-C2080 departed from Bicol International Airport in Albay at 6:43 a.m. on February 18, and was supposed to arrive in Manila at 7:53 a.m.

But aviation authorities said they have “lost communication” with the aircraft as it approached Legazpi City at 6:46 a.m.

Reports said the missing plane was carrying four individuals, including the pilot and a crew.

The incident marked the second disappearance of a Cessna plane in the country this year. Last month, a Cessna plane carrying six passengers disappeared over the Sierra Madre mountains in Isabela.

