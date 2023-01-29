^

Nation

LIST: Water service interruptions in Quezon City, Caloocan, Valenzuela

Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 3:03pm
LIST: Water service interruptions in Quezon City, Caloocan, Valenzuela
In this file photo from 2019, a man fills water containers from a neighbor’s tap in Batasan, Quezon City ahead of a scheduled water interruption.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Quezon City, Caloocan and Valenzuela will have no water on tap as concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. does maintenance work from January 29 to February 6.

The service interruptions are scheduled in the evenings, from around 10 p.m. to early the next morning.

Residents in the areas that will be affected by the maintenance work should store enough water for their use during the service operation, Maynilad said. It also said it has water tankers on standby in case deliveries need to be made to affected barangays.

"Upon resumption of the water service, customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until the water clears," the concessionaire also said.

Quezon City

January 29

  • Barangay Sangandaan, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

January 31

  • Barangay Doña Imelda; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Barangay Salvacion; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Barangay San Isidro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

February 1

  • Barangay San Bartolome; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Barangay Sauyo; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.  

February 2

  • Bungad; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Damayan; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Del Monte; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.  
  • San Antonio; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Veteran’s Village; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

February 3

  • Bahay Toro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Gulod; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Sta. Monica; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

February 4

  • Bahay Toro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Nagkaisang Nayon; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Nova Proper; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

February 5

  • Apolonio Samson; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 
  • Bahay Toro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. 

Caloocan City

January 30

  • Barangays 93, 97, 98, 101 to 105, 107, 108 and 121; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

January 31

  • Barangays 22,24,27, 28 and 31; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Barangays 92, 94 to 100; 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

February 1

Barangay 21 to 31; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. 

February 2

Barangays 86, 88, 90 and 91; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. 

February 3

Barangays 152 and 153; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. 

Valenzuela

January 31

Barangays Gen. T. De Leon, Mapulang Lupa and Ugong; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

 

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC

WATER INTERRUPTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

2 cops face rape raps

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Rape charges have been filed against two policemen in Laguna and Cavite.
Nation
fbtw

3 Africans arrested for P18.7 million shabu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents seized three kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P18.7 million from three Africans in Cavite and Pampanga yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
New 6th Infantry Division commander assumes post

New 6th Infantry Division commander assumes post

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A new commander of the Army’s largest division in the country assumed Friday, replacing a predecessor who just got to...
Nation
fbtw
What we know so far: Movements in Manila&rsquo;s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

What we know so far: Movements in Manila’s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Local social media was abuzz with concerns about two heritage structures in Manila at risk of getting demolished.
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chief punches MMDA employee

Barangay chief punches MMDA employee

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 4 days ago
A barangay chairman in Tondo, Manila was accused of punching an employee of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Missing sabungeros: NCRPO backs kidnap raps vs 11 cops

Missing sabungeros: NCRPO backs kidnap raps vs 11 cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office is backing the charges filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against 11...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;POGO workers taken, sold to other gaming firms&rsquo;

‘POGO workers taken, sold to other gaming firms’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Chinese workers from Philippine offshore gaming operator firms are reportedly being snatched from their workplaces and sold...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte: Beef up security in Quezon City public schools

Belmonte: Beef up security in Quezon City public schools

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has directed concerned agencies to implement stricter security measures in all schools in the...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Rescued Chinese had no intention of fishing&rsquo;

‘Rescued Chinese had no intention of fishing’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard -Tacloban sub-station believes that the Chinese fishing vessel found drifting in the waters off...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 5.5 quake rocks Eastern Samar

Magnitude 5.5 quake rocks Eastern Samar

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Eastern Samar yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with