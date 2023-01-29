LIST: Water service interruptions in Quezon City, Caloocan, Valenzuela

In this file photo from 2019, a man fills water containers from a neighbor’s tap in Batasan, Quezon City ahead of a scheduled water interruption.

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Quezon City, Caloocan and Valenzuela will have no water on tap as concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. does maintenance work from January 29 to February 6.

The service interruptions are scheduled in the evenings, from around 10 p.m. to early the next morning.

Residents in the areas that will be affected by the maintenance work should store enough water for their use during the service operation, Maynilad said. It also said it has water tankers on standby in case deliveries need to be made to affected barangays.

"Upon resumption of the water service, customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until the water clears," the concessionaire also said.

Quezon City

January 29

Barangay Sangandaan, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

January 31

Barangay Doña Imelda; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Barangay Salvacion; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Barangay San Isidro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

February 1

Barangay San Bartolome; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Barangay Sauyo; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

February 2

Bungad; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Damayan; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Del Monte; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

San Antonio; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Veteran’s Village; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

February 3

Bahay Toro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Gulod; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Sta. Monica; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

February 4

Bahay Toro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nagkaisang Nayon; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nova Proper; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

February 5

Apolonio Samson; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bahay Toro; 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caloocan City

January 30

Barangays 93, 97, 98, 101 to 105, 107, 108 and 121; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

January 31

Barangays 22,24,27, 28 and 31; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Barangays 92, 94 to 100; 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

February 1

Barangay 21 to 31; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

February 2

Barangays 86, 88, 90 and 91; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

February 3

Barangays 152 and 153; 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Valenzuela

January 31

Barangays Gen. T. De Leon, Mapulang Lupa and Ugong; 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.