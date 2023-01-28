^

Nation

New 6th Infantry Division commander assumes post

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 11:29am
New 6th Infantry Division commander assumes post
The new commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Gen. Alex Rellira (left) and his predecessor, Major Gen. Roy Galido.

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte — A new commander of the Army’s largest division in the country assumed Friday, replacing a predecessor who just got to the helm of the Western Mindanao Command.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera took over from the now WestMinCom chief Major Gen. Roy Galido in a turnover rite here officiated by the commander of the Philippine Army, Major. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

Galido was commander of the 6th ID from August 2022 until he took over WestMinCom’s highest post this week.

Rillera told reporters he will sustain the peacebuilding projects of his predecessors, particularly in securing the surrender and reintroduction into mainstream society of New People’s Army guerillas and members of local terrorists groups inspired by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

“I’m confident the new division commander, Gen. Rillera, will do better than us, who led the 6th ID before him,” Galido said.

Galido and Rillera had separately assured of their support, as 6th ID and WestMinCom commander, respectively, to the peace programs of the Bangsamoro government and Malacañang that aims to put diplomatic closure to the “Moro issue” hounding Mindanao since the 1970s.

Units of the 6th ID and local government officials in central Mindanao had, since 2017, secured the surrender in batches of more than 400 members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and its allies, the Dawlah Islamiya and the Al-Khobar.

No fewer than 200 NPAs had also returned to the fold of law, through the intercession of the 6th ID and local executives, in the past 14 months.

The 6th ID covers the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, North Cotabato, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat and the cities of Cotabato, Tacurong, Koronadal and General Santos.

6TH INFANTRY DIVISION

MILITARY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What we know so far: Movements in Manila&rsquo;s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

What we know so far: Movements in Manila’s heritage structures Traders Building, Zamora House

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Local social media was abuzz with concerns about two heritage structures in Manila at risk of getting demolished.
Nation
fbtw
Barangay chief punches MMDA employee

Barangay chief punches MMDA employee

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 3 days ago
A barangay chairman in Tondo, Manila was accused of punching an employee of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Nation
fbtw

Woman caught posing as PNP chief’s kin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A woman who is wanted for soliciting money using the Facebook account of a relative of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw

LTFRB warns of illegal ride-hailing apps

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Commuters should avoid using two Russian-owned ride-hailing apps illegally offering transport network vehicle services, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Teofilo Guadiz said yesterda...
Nation
fbtw

Bus crashes into 15 vehicles; 1 dead, 12 hurt

By Jennifer Rendon | 13 hours ago
A delivery driver of a water refilling station was killed and 12 other persons were injured when a Ceres Transport bus plowed into 15 vehicles in Janiuay, Iloilo on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Makati students get newest version of rubber shoes

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Makati government yesterday distributed its newest version of rubber shoes for the city’s public school children.
Nation
fbtw

Caloocan roads closed for Pajotan Festival

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
The Caloocan City government yesterday announced the road closures for the conduct of the Pajotan Festival tomorrow.
Nation
fbtw

Rido eyed in Zamboanga del Norte ambush 

By Roel PareÃ±o | 13 hours ago
Police are looking at a clan war or rido as the motive for an ambush in Sirawi, Zamboanga del Norte on Thursday that left a barangay captain and four of his family members dead.
Nation
fbtw

Quezon town declared insurgency-free  

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
Gumaca town in Quezon province has been cleared of communist rebels.
Nation
fbtw
Cebu cop nabbed for extortion

Cebu cop nabbed for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A policeman who allegedly extorted money from a motorist was arrested in Cebu City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with