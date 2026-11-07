AirAsia sees more Pinoys looking beyond usual holiday destinations

Airplanes are seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on March 18, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipino travelers are now looking beyond familiar holiday destinations, supported by competitive fares and convenient connections, according to budget carrier AirAsia Philippines.

AirAsia Philippines said it has recorded significant growth in its fly-thru service destinations in 2026, led by a surge in travel to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Based on the airline’s passenger flown data from 2025 to 2026, Manila–Almaty traffic soared by as much as 1,000 percent.

Other destinations also registered notable growth, including Phnom Penh in Cambodia, Penang in Malaysia and New Delhi in India.

AirAsia Philippines said the figures point to an emerging opportunity for Filipino travelers to discover more of Asia and beyond, supported by the carrier’s extensive network and fly-thru service, which connects passengers to multiple destinations through a single booking.

“It’s exciting to see more Filipinos becoming open to exploring destinations they may not have considered before,” AirAsia president and general manager Anna Victoria Lu said.

“Travel is not just about visiting the usual holiday spots anymore; it’s about discovering new places, experiencing different cultures, and making more meaningful memories,” she said.

Lu said the strong growth in Almaty traffic is a good example of this changing interest.

“Through AirAsia’s Fly-Thru network, we want to make these journeys more accessible and convenient, giving more Filipinos the opportunity to go further and discover more at low fares without the hassle of booking separate flights,” she said.

AirAsia Fly-Thru makes traveling to farther destinations easier by combining connecting flights in one booking, with checked baggage transferred straight to the final destination.

The service offers several conveniences for travelers.

With competitive fares and convenient connections through Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Bangkok as major fly-thru hubs, AirAsia Philippines said travelers can explore destinations beyond direct routes with just one booking.

AirAsia Philippines has launched its biggest Fly-Thru sale, running from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, giving Filipinos more opportunities to explore destinations beyond Asia for as low as P7,699.