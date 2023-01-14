^

Nation

2 'motornappers' nabbed in Antipolo manhunt operation

Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 5:38pm
2 'motornappers' nabbed in Antipolo manhunt operation
CCTV footages of alleged motorcycle thieves Jay Mark Pesimo Legacion and Crisvan Buccat Almuete
Released / Police Regional Office 4A

MANILA, Philippines — Suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft along C. Lawis Ext. Cor. Bonifacio St. Brgy. Dela Paz, Antipolo City last January 7 were arrested, Thursday, during an operation conducted by the Antipolo City Police Station.

Authorities identified the "motornappers" as Jay Mark Pesimo Legacion and Crisvan Buccat Almuete, both from the province of Rizal, who allegedly targetted Antipolo native Roy Aquino Suarez.

According to Aquino, his vehicle was parked in front of their house when it was stolen by the suspects. Acting on said report, operatives of the Antipolo CPS backtracked CCTV footages on nearby areas and eventually located the two in Barangay Dolores, Taytay.

While launching a follow-up operation inside Blooming Hills Subdivision, police saw the alleged carnapped motorcycle being driven by Legacion. Almuete was driving another motorcycle at that moment. Police officers immediately flaged down and arrested the two shortly after.

"I want to congratulate and commend our policemen, for the excellence they have shown in their work," said Police Regional Office CALABARZOn Regional Director PBGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Friday, prasing the quick action by the operatives.

Nartatez likewise encouraged the public to continously suport the Philippine National Poloice in all its anti-crime programs to thwart criminals and "lawless elements" sowing fear in the communities.

Meanwhile, pertinent documents are being prepared for filing of charges against the arrested individuals. — James Relativo

ANTIPOLO

ANTIPOLO CITY POLICE STATION

CARNAPPING

MOTORCYCLE

RIZAL

TAYTAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Nueva Ecija trader claims P114.3 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A businessman from Nueva Ecija who won the jackpot in the 6/45 Megalotto drawn on Dec. 24 last year has claimed his winnings.
Nation
fbtw
Victory Liner bus units suspended over La Union crash

Victory Liner bus units suspended over La Union crash

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Twenty-six units of the Victory Liner bus firm have been suspended for 30 days following a road accident in La Union that...
Nation
fbtw

Pasig shuts down restaurant over wastewater disposal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A fastfood restaurant in Pasig was shut down by the city government for dumping wastewater into a creek.
Nation
fbtw
BuCor files torture raps vs Bantag

BuCor files torture raps vs Bantag

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday filed complaints before the Department of Justice against suspended BuCor chief Gerald...
Nation
fbtw

Sandigan orders arrest of ex-Maguindanao governor

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Former Maguindanao governor Sajid Islam Ampatuan has been convicted of multiple counts of graft and falsification of public documents in connection with various anomalous transactions entered into by the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
12 more NPAs surrender in Sultan Kudarat province

12 more NPAs surrender in Sultan Kudarat province

By John Unson | 58 minutes ago
Twelve more members of the New People’s Army surrendered to the Police Regional Office 12 Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Creation of 8 Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato mulled

Creation of 8 Bangsamoro towns in Cotabato mulled

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Stakeholders are expecting the approval within 2023 of separate proposals to create eight towns out of the 63 Bangsamoro barangays...
Nation
fbtw
'Clarita out, Eduardo in': Marcos Jr. appoints A&ntilde;o as National Security Adviser

'Clarita out, Eduardo in': Marcos Jr. appoints Año as National Security Adviser

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Former Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will now be President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new National Security Adviser —...
Nation
fbtw
People seeking cash aid swarm DSWD office

People seeking cash aid swarm DSWD office

By Ghio Ong | 7 hours ago
Dozens of people seeking financial aid gathered at the Department of Social Welfare and Development National Capital Region...
Nation
fbtw
20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with