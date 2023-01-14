2 'motornappers' nabbed in Antipolo manhunt operation

MANILA, Philippines — Suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft along C. Lawis Ext. Cor. Bonifacio St. Brgy. Dela Paz, Antipolo City last January 7 were arrested, Thursday, during an operation conducted by the Antipolo City Police Station.

Authorities identified the "motornappers" as Jay Mark Pesimo Legacion and Crisvan Buccat Almuete, both from the province of Rizal, who allegedly targetted Antipolo native Roy Aquino Suarez.

According to Aquino, his vehicle was parked in front of their house when it was stolen by the suspects. Acting on said report, operatives of the Antipolo CPS backtracked CCTV footages on nearby areas and eventually located the two in Barangay Dolores, Taytay.

While launching a follow-up operation inside Blooming Hills Subdivision, police saw the alleged carnapped motorcycle being driven by Legacion. Almuete was driving another motorcycle at that moment. Police officers immediately flaged down and arrested the two shortly after.

"I want to congratulate and commend our policemen, for the excellence they have shown in their work," said Police Regional Office CALABARZOn Regional Director PBGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Friday, prasing the quick action by the operatives.

Nartatez likewise encouraged the public to continously suport the Philippine National Poloice in all its anti-crime programs to thwart criminals and "lawless elements" sowing fear in the communities.

Meanwhile, pertinent documents are being prepared for filing of charges against the arrested individuals. — James Relativo