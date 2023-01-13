^

Nation

SC affirms Cotabato’s inclusion in BARMM

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the inclusion of Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a decision promulgated on Tuesday, the SC en banc dismissed the petition filed by Cotabato residents Amil Sula, Gaspar Asi and Hussein Malik Sr. questioning the inclusion of Cotabato City in BARMM as well as the plebiscite ratifying the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

The group filed a petition for certiorari, prohibition and mandamus and issuance of a temporary restraining order in 2019.

In dismissing the petition, the SC said the Commission on Elections (Comelec) was able to comply with the requirements of the BOL in conducting the plebiscite.

The petitioners failed to provide the necessary evidence to substantiate their allegations of fraud, the high court said.

A plebiscite was conducted on Jan. 21, 2019 to determine whether Cotabato residents favor their inclusion in the BARMM.

Based on the certificate of canvass of votes, 38,682 people voted in favor of the inclusion and 24,994 against it.

“The mere allegation that the inclusion of Cotabato City in the newly formed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was not the true intention of the voters of Cotabato City will not persuade this court to overturn the actions of the Commission on  Elections,” the decision read.

The SC cited the constitutional mandate of the Comelec to guarantee the exercise of the right of suffrage. The high tribunal will not interfere if there is no grave abuse of discretion, it said.

