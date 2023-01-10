Another LGU security officer shot dead in Polomolok, South Cotabato

This satellite image shows Polomolok, a first class suburban municipality of South Cotabato, Philippines.

POLOMOLOK, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead another member of the Civil Security Unit of Polomolok, South Cotabato on Monday, the third killed in just three days.

Police Col. Nathaniel Villegas, South Cotabato provincial police director, said Tuesday the victim, Donald Cabigas, 65, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Cabigas, intelligence officer of the Polomolok CSU, was a retired police major, according to relatives. He was attacked on Monday afternoon by men armed with 9-mm and .45-cal pistols in Tuazon Subdivision in Polomolok.

The gunmen escaped on motorcycles after the attack.

Two companions of Cabigas — CSU officers Bonifacio Cabisada, 58, and Jessie Arciete, 56 — were killed in an ambush Friday night in Barangay Sulit in the same municipality.

Cabisada and Arciete were riding separate motorcycles when gunmen positioned along a stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos City Highway in Barangay Sulit opened fire. The duo died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

Members of the Polomolok municipal peace and order council are convinced the brutal killings are related, perpetrated by the same culprits.

Police Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Tuesday he has dispatched intelligence agents to Polomolok to help investigators look into the possible angles of the murder of the three CSU personnel.

He said the local police have enlisted the support of barangay officials in the investigation.