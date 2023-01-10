^

Nation

Another LGU security officer shot dead in Polomolok, South Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 1:05pm
Another LGU security officer shot dead in Polomolok, South Cotabato
This satellite image shows Polomolok, a first class suburban municipality of South Cotabato, Philippines.
Google Earth

POLOMOLOK, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead another member of the Civil Security Unit of Polomolok, South Cotabato on Monday, the third killed in just three days.

Police Col. Nathaniel Villegas, South Cotabato provincial police director, said Tuesday the victim, Donald Cabigas, 65, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Cabigas, intelligence officer of the Polomolok CSU, was a retired police major, according to relatives. He was attacked on Monday afternoon by men armed with 9-mm and .45-cal pistols in Tuazon Subdivision in Polomolok.

The gunmen escaped on motorcycles after the attack.

Two companions of Cabigas — CSU officers Bonifacio Cabisada, 58, and Jessie Arciete, 56 — were killed in an ambush Friday night in Barangay Sulit in the same municipality.

Cabisada and Arciete were riding separate motorcycles when gunmen positioned along a stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos City Highway in Barangay Sulit opened fire. The duo died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

Members of the Polomolok municipal peace and order council are convinced the brutal killings are related, perpetrated by the same culprits.

Police Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Tuesday he has dispatched intelligence agents to Polomolok to help investigators look into the possible angles of the murder of the three CSU personnel.

He said the local police have enlisted the support of barangay officials in the investigation.

POLOMOLOK

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

2 bettors split P142.5 million lotto prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two bettors in Luzon and Mindanao won the P142.5-million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-lawmaker gets 56 years over ‘pork’ scam 

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
A former congressman from Leyte has been sentenced to 56 years in prison in connection with the pork barrel scam in 2007.
Nation
fbtw

Pinoys warned vs China rocket debris anew   

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
Another advisory has been issued regarding the estimated drop zones for unburned debris from the Long March 7A rocket that China launched yesterday morn-ing.
Nation
fbtw

DPWH starts construction of P77 million MSU office in Manila

13 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has commenced the construction of the P77-million liaison office of the Mindanao State University in Manila.
Nation
fbtw

Basilan mayor claims bag, P1.4 million left at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
Maluso, Basilan Mayor Hanie Bud claimed on Wednesday night a bag containing P1.4 million he left behind at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man takes nephews, niece hostage in Manila

Man takes nephews, niece hostage in Manila

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
A man distraught over a breakup with his girlfriend was arrested by police for reportedly holding his two nephews and a niece...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-DOJ official on Remulla drug trial: Nothing strange

Ex-DOJ official on Remulla drug trial: Nothing strange

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The swift resolution of the drug possession case filed against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s son is nothing...
Nation
fbtw
Quiapo Heritage Zone bill pushed

Quiapo Heritage Zone bill pushed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
In time for the observance of the Feast of the Black Nazarene yesterday, Sen. Lito Lapid renewed his call for the passage...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese fugitive nabbed at NAIA

Chinese fugitive nabbed at NAIA

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
A Chinese fugitive who was arrested in 2016 for alleged possession of P100 million worth of shabu was intercepted at the Ninoy...
Nation
fbtw

Quezon City court acquits 10 rights defenders of perjury 

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court has acquitted 10 human rights defenders belonging to Karapatan, Gabriela and Rural Missionaries of the Philip-pines of perjury in connection with a case filed by former national...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with