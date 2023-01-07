^

Nation

Two LGU security men dead in South Cotabato ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 2:43pm
This satellite image shows Polomolok, a first class suburban municipality of South Cotabato, Philippines.
Google Earth

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed two municipal civil security unit personnel in an ambush Friday night in Polomolok town in South Cotabato.

In an initial report Friday, the Polomolok Municipal Police Station identified the fatalities as Bonifacio Cabisada, 58, and his 56-year-old companion, Jessie Arciete.

They both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The office of Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12, said in a statement Saturday that Cabisada was a retired policeman.

The two were members of the Polomolok civil security unit under the municipal mayor’s office.

Cabisada and Arciete were on separate motorcycles when gunmen flagged them down along the stretch of the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Sulit in Polomolok and opened fire, killing them both on the spot. 

Macaraeg said Saturday personnel of the Polomolok police and intelligence agents under the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office shall cooperate in identifying the culprits for immediate prosecution.

Polomolok Mayor Bernie Palencia has condemned the incident and urged barangay officials in the municipality to help investigators put closure on the fatal ambush of Cabisada and Arciete.

