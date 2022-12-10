2 BIR employees arrested for P3 million extortion

April Claudine dela Cruz, 30, data controller at the BIR Revenue Region 5 office’s assessment division in Caloocan; Joyet Alvero, 55, administrative assistance officer at the same office; freelance liaison officer Jennifer Roldan, 49, and freelance bookkeeper Ariel Roble, 46, are in police custody.

MANILA, Philippines — Two Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) employees and two alleged accomplices were caught in a sting in Caloocan City on Tuesday for allegedly extorting P3 million from a business owner.

The four suspects reportedly demanded P4.5 million from the owner of a factory in Malabon City that manufactures panel boards, according to a report sent by Caloocan police chief Col. Ruben Lacuesta to the Northern Police District.

The factory owner, who reportedly owes the BIR P13 million in unpaid taxes, negotiated with the suspects to bring down the demand to P3 million, Lacuesta said.

The factory owner went to the city police after the suspects did not issue a receipt when they received an initial payment of P1.7 million on Dec. 2, according to the report.

Police staged an entrapment operation, with the factory owner giving P1.8 million in marked money to the four suspects at a building along Gen. Concepcion street in Barangay 134 on Tuesday.

The four suspects face charges of robbery extortion. Dela Cruz and Alvero may also be charged with violating Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, police said.