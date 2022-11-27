^

Nation

NGO holds children’s month celebration in Odiongan

Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 11:19am
NGO holds childrenâ€™s month celebration in Odiongan
Members of the Hope in a Box-Romblon State University hold an activity for National Children's Month.
Romblon News Network

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — In celebration of the 30th National Children’s Month in the Philippines, and in commemoration of World’s Children’s Day on November 20, the Hope in a Box-Romblon State University (HIAB-RSU) Chapter conducted a program at Poctoy-Baito Elementary School last Saturday.

Anchoring with the theme, “Kalusugan, Kaisipan at Kapakanan ng Bawat Bata Ating Tutukan,” the movement was made to support existing efforts to respond to the various needs of the least privileged communities especially the kids through providing services and distribution of school supplies.

The program was implemented with a team composed of volunteers of faculty members and students in RSU, led by Abegail Recto, team Leader of the movement.

Activities such as storytelling, making animal puppets and paper boats, coloring, feeding, and distributing of school supplies and slippers were made with the 45 daycare learners recipients.

Moreover, HIAB-RSU also provided lecture about Mental Health Awareness, led by Charry Mayuga and Ruth Mary Fallesgon, advisers of the team, to the parents of the learners.

Meanwhile, Ruel Visca, founder of HIAB, expressed his utmost appreciation and gratitude to the movement. He described how blessed the community is to have them as volunteers.

A Focus Group Discussion was part of the day's program.

--

Romblon News Network is a regional partner of Philstar.com. 

CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS

ODIONGAN

ROMBLON
