^

Nation

Ati community in Romblon gets machines to process corn and cassava

Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 6:09pm
Ati community in Romblon gets machines to process corn and cassava
This Romblon News Network photo shows the turnover of the processing machines to the Ati community in San Jose, Romblon.
Romblon News Network

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network) — Members of the Indigenous Peoples community in Barangay Pinamihagan in San Jose, Romblon, are leaving their manual way of processing their corn and cassava harvest.

The group is now turning to automated processing after the Department of Science and Technology MIMAROPA, through its Romblon Provincial Office, gave them a machine that mechanized their corn and cassava processing.

Before mechanization, they had to process their harvest by hand. According to Dianela Vicente, chieftain of the Ati people in Barangay Pinamihagan, these laborious processes add to the difficulty of their everyday survival.

"Malaking tulong po sa aming mga IPs itong project ng DOST kasi iyong aming mga ani ay pwedeng i-process para makagawa ng ibang produkto gaya ng suman. Masaya kami dahil ang mga ani namin ay pwedeng pagkakitaan sa ibang paraan," Vicente said.

(This DOST project is a big help to use IPs because we can now process our crops and make other products like suman. We are happy because we have new ways to earn money from our harvest)

The IP community received a corn-milling machine, cassava pulverizer, and platform weighing scale. All IPs could use these for free in the area provided by the barangay.

"Initial packaging tools and supplies such as electric sack sewing machine and sacks were also provided to encourage selling from mass production," Provincial Science and Technology Director Lina Servañez said.

 

--

Romblon News Network is a regional partner of Philstar.com. 

ATI TRIBE

DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

ROMBLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senior citizens oppose quarrying in Albay, back Rosals

Senior citizens oppose quarrying in Albay, back Rosals

6 hours ago
A group of senior citizens in Albay province have joined the crusade to protect the people’s vote and called for a continuous...
Nation
fbtw

Cedric Lee testifies in Vhong’s bail hearing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 days ago
Businessman Cedric Lee was presented yesterday as the first witness of the prosecution during the hearing of the petition for bail filed by comedian Vhong Navarro in connection with the rape complaint he is facing...
Nation
fbtw

Engineer shot dead

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A site engineer of a telecommunications company was gunned down in Barangay Lingsat in this city on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Preacher arrested for rape

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A preacher of a religious sect accused of sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl was arrested in Quezon City at past midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

6 nabbed for online sabong in Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Six persons were apprehended for allegedly placing bets in e-sabong games in Pasig City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
P12 million marijuana seized in Caloocan

P12 million marijuana seized in Caloocan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Anti-narcotics officers confiscated yesterday at least 100 kilos of marijuana with an estimated street value of P12 million...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila mayors OK motorcycle lane on Commonwealth

Metro Manila mayors OK motorcycle lane on Commonwealth

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Metro Manila Council composed of mayors in the National Capital Region yesterday approved the designation of a lane exclusive...
Nation
fbtw
Court allows Ragos to testify in De Lima case

Court allows Ragos to testify in De Lima case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A Muntinlupa City court has allowed former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, who earlier recanted...
Nation
fbtw
No vax, no entry in Caloocan cemeteries

No vax, no entry in Caloocan cemeteries

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
To prevent the transmission of COVID-19 during the observance of Undas or the Filipino tradition of visiting the dead, the...
Nation
fbtw
P10 million marijuana seized in Bulacan

P10 million marijuana seized in Bulacan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
Three drug suspects were arrested and marijuana bricks worth P10.02 million were confiscated in stings in Guiguinto and Obando...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with