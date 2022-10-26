^

Nation

Here's how to get to Romblon province

Paul Jaysent Fos - Philstar.com
October 26, 2022 | 7:17pm
Here's how to get to Romblon province
Ships line up at the port in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.
Philstar.com

ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network ) — There are different ways to get to the islands of Romblon province from Luzon and Visayas. Here is the updated schedule of trips for your reference. #ExploreRomblon

By Sea

Batangas to Odiongan

  • 2Go Travel – Friday at 9 p.m.
  • Starlite Ferries – Daily at 6 p.m.
  • Montenegro Lines – Daily at 5 p.m.

Batangas to Romblon, Romblon

  • Montenegro Lines – Friday at 5 p.m.
  • Starlite Ferries – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m. 
  • Kho Shipping Lines – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. 

Batangas to San Agustin

Kho Shipping Lines – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8 p.m. 

Batangas to Sibuyan Island 

Starlite Ferries – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m. 

Roxas, Oriental Mindoro to Odiongan

Starlite Ferries – Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 5 p.m. 

Caticlan, Aklan to Odiongan

  • 2Go Travel – Saturday at 2 p.m.
  • Starlite Ferries – Daily at 9 a.m.

Masbate City to Romblon and San Agustin

Kho Shipping Lines – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 p.m. 

Roxas City, Capiz to Magdiwang and Romblon

Starlite Ferries – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 5 p.m. 

Lucena to San Agustin, Calatrava, Romblon and Sibuyan

Starhorse Shipping Lines – Daily at 4 p.m.

Lucena to Banton Island

Starhorse Shipping Lines – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 4 p.m. 

Lucena to Simara Island

Starhorse Shipping Lines – Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 4 p.m.

By Air

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 to Romblon Airport, Alcantara

AirSwift Airlines – Tuesday, Saturday at 5:55 a.m. 

--

Romblon News Network is a regional partner of Philstar.com. 

BATANGAS

CATICLAN

ORIENTAL MINDORO

ROMBLON
