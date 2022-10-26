Here's how to get to Romblon province
ROMBLON, Philippines (Romblon News Network ) — There are different ways to get to the islands of Romblon province from Luzon and Visayas. Here is the updated schedule of trips for your reference. #ExploreRomblon
By Sea
Batangas to Odiongan
- 2Go Travel – Friday at 9 p.m.
- Starlite Ferries – Daily at 6 p.m.
- Montenegro Lines – Daily at 5 p.m.
Batangas to Romblon, Romblon
- Montenegro Lines – Friday at 5 p.m.
- Starlite Ferries – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m.
- Kho Shipping Lines – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Batangas to San Agustin
Kho Shipping Lines – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Batangas to Sibuyan Island
Starlite Ferries – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 4 p.m.
Roxas, Oriental Mindoro to Odiongan
Starlite Ferries – Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 5 p.m.
Caticlan, Aklan to Odiongan
- 2Go Travel – Saturday at 2 p.m.
- Starlite Ferries – Daily at 9 a.m.
Masbate City to Romblon and San Agustin
Kho Shipping Lines – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 p.m.
Roxas City, Capiz to Magdiwang and Romblon
Starlite Ferries – Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 5 p.m.
Lucena to San Agustin, Calatrava, Romblon and Sibuyan
Starhorse Shipping Lines – Daily at 4 p.m.
Lucena to Banton Island
Starhorse Shipping Lines – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 4 p.m.
Lucena to Simara Island
Starhorse Shipping Lines – Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 4 p.m.
By Air
Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 to Romblon Airport, Alcantara
AirSwift Airlines – Tuesday, Saturday at 5:55 a.m.
