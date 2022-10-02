^

Nation

2 farmers held for P4.4 million marijuana

Jun Elias - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2022 | 12:00am

SAN FERNANDO, La Union, Philippines — Joint police and anti-narcotics agents seized marijuana worth P4.4 million from two farmers in Kalinga on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Ersilias Baccoy, 36, and Rolando Yagao, 32, both residents of Tinglayan town.

Baccoy was apprehended when he tried to evade a police checkpoint in Barangay Dangoy in Tinglayan. He reportedly yielded 22 marijuana bricks worth around P2.6 million.

Yagao was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay Agbannawag in Tabuk City for alleged possession of 15 kilos of marijuana worth P1.8 million.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

