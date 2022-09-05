Army: 2 NPA leaders killed in Bukidnon clash

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers shot dead in a clash Saturday in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon the son and daughter-in-law of a New People's Army official who was killed in the same town in October last year.

Vincent Isagani Madlos — son of the slain NPA leader Jorge "Ka Oris" Madlos — and wife Angie Polandres Salinas, died from gunshot wounds sustained in a firefight Saturday with soldiers in Barangay Capitan Bayong, the Army's 4th Infantry Division said.

Major Francisco Garello, Jr., spokesperson of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, on Monday reported the death of the couple, both senior officials of the NPA in Northern Mindanao, in Saturday’s incident in Barangay Kapitan Bayong.

Soldiers said they found AK-47 rifles beside the bodies of Madlos and his wife.

Relatives have confirmed to the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office that it was indeed the Madlos couple that personnel of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion had killed.

The elder Madlos, who was wanted for more than 50 criminal cases in different courts in Mindanao, was also killed in a clash in secluded barangay in Impasug-ong in October 2021.

The Communist Party of the Philippines confirmed Ka Oris' death but claimed that he and an aide were "ambushed on the road between Impasug-ong town proper and the national highway" and were unarmed.