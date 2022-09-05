^

Nation

Army: 2 NPA leaders killed in Bukidnon clash

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 1:40pm
Army: 2 NPA leaders killed in Bukidnon clash
This satellite image shows Impasug-ong town in Bukidnon.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers shot dead in a clash Saturday in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon the son and daughter-in-law of a New People's Army official who was killed in the same town in October last year.

Vincent Isagani Madlos — son of the slain NPA leader Jorge "Ka Oris" Madlos — and wife Angie Polandres Salinas, died from gunshot wounds sustained in a firefight Saturday with soldiers in Barangay Capitan Bayong, the Army's 4th Infantry Division said.

Major Francisco Garello, Jr., spokesperson of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, on Monday reported the death of the couple, both senior officials of the NPA in Northern Mindanao, in Saturday’s incident in Barangay Kapitan Bayong.

Soldiers said they found AK-47 rifles beside the bodies of Madlos and his wife.

Relatives have confirmed to the Bukidnon Provincial Police Office that it was indeed the Madlos couple that personnel of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion had killed.

The elder Madlos, who was wanted for more than 50 criminal cases in different courts in Mindanao, was also killed in a clash in secluded barangay in Impasug-ong in October 2021.

The Communist Party of the Philippines confirmed Ka Oris' death but claimed that he and an aide were "ambushed on the road between Impasug-ong town proper and the national highway" and were unarmed.

4TH INFANTRY DIVISION

BUKIDNON

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Rohingya refugees arrive in Manila – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The first batch of refugee-beneficiaries of the Philippines’ Complementary Pathways program for Rohingyas arrived in Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Binay to meet with LTFRB on no loading, unloading policy

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Makati government is set to decide whether to continue implementing or suspend the “no loading, unloading” policy for UV Express vehicles following apprehension from workers commuting to and from...
Nation
fbtw

2 nabbed for stealing cable wires in Manila

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing cable wires in Sampaloc, Manila on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw

NBI nabs suspect in sex trafficking ring

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested a suspect tagged in the illegal recruitment of minors for sexual exploitation in Pasig.
Nation
fbtw

Nueva Ecija police OIC assumes post

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
The officer-in-charge of the Nueva Ecija police assumed the post in a simple ceremony on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
NCRPO cracks down on sex crimes vs women

NCRPO cracks down on sex crimes vs women

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Authorities will focus on digital sex crimes against women after the Philippine National Police reported that most of the...
Nation
fbtw
Mayors back DHSUD programs to address 6.5 million housing backlog

Mayors back DHSUD programs to address 6.5 million housing backlog

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Several Metro Manila mayors have expressed support for the government’s programs aimed at addressing the country’s...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO to digitize lotto games

PCSO to digitize lotto games

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will embark on a move to digitize the lotto games to further boost revenues and...
Nation
fbtw
House OKs Wawa Dam as tourist destination

House OKs Wawa Dam as tourist destination

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The House tourism committee has approved a measure seeking to declare Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal as a tourist destinat...
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto pot to reach P130 million

Grand Lotto pot to reach P130 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 15 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is estimated to increase to P130 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with