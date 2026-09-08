Peace gains translate to democratic mandate with BARMM polls, says Marcos aide

The Bangsamoro regional government center is located in Cotabato City, the capital of the autonomous region.

MANILA, Philippines — As the first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro looms, the electorate in the region are preparing to turn decades of peace efforts into a democratic mandate as they choose their representatives to the first elected governing body on September 14.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo said that Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described the coming elections as the “fruition” of decades of peace efforts, underscoring the historic transition of the Bangsamoro from armed conflict toward democratic political participation.

Lagdameo said the president has noted that some former combatants who once fought against government forces are now taking part in the electoral process as candidates seeking seats in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

He quoted Marcos as saying that the transformation of the former combatants from armed struggle to participation in open electoral processes underscores the significance of the parliamentary elections in consolidating the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process.

For Bangsamoro communities, the September 14 polls will provide an opportunity to exercise their political choice through the ballot and determine the leaders who will shape the direction of the autonomous region under its regular parliamentary government.

The elections will also mark the transition from the interim governance structure of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to a regular parliamentary government elected through a democratic process.

Lagdameo also emphasized the national government’s support for the electoral preparations, describing the parliamentary elections as an important milestone in completing the political track of the Bangsamoro peace process.

The official’s assurance came amid continuing preparations by the Commission on Elections, the Bangsamoro Government, local government units and security agencies to ensure that voters can participate in the September 14 exercise under peaceful and orderly conditions.

The Comelec has been conducting voter education activities to familiarize Bangsamoro voters with the parliamentary system, the new electoral arrangements and the procedures they will encounter when they cast their ballots.

The poll body has also been addressing operational concerns as they arise, with election officials emphasizing that such matters are part of the normal final-stage preparations and are being handled without affecting the September 14 timetable.

The government has likewise mobilized security forces and strengthened coordination among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Comelec and other agencies to protect voters, candidates, election personnel and election materials.

The security preparations are intended to ensure that political competition remains within the democratic process and that voters can make their choices freely and without intimidation.

The importance of maintaining a peaceful electoral environment has reportedly taken on added significance as political parties and groups compete for seats in the new parliament and campaign activities intensify across the region.

Government officials and peace stakeholders have consequently urged candidates and their supporters to keep political differences peaceful and respect the right of voters to make independent choices.

The September 14 elections thus represent a test not only of the region’s electoral machinery but also of the Bangsamoro community’s capacity to translate the gains of the peace process into functioning democratic institutions.

Marcos has repeatedly emphasized that a peaceful, orderly and credible election would help strengthen the foundations of the autonomous region and sustain the gains achieved through the peace process. (Contributed story)