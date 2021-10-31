NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash

This undated file photo shows Jorge Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, of the New People's Army.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers killed the highest official in Mindanao of the New People’s Army in a gunfight in Impasugong, Bukidnon Saturday, the military said.

The Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon provincial police separately confirmed late Saturday the demise of Jorge Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, in the incident.

Major Gen. Romeo Brawner, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division based in Cagayan de Oro City, said a companion of Madlos named Eighfel Dela Peña was also killed in the incident.

Local officials told reporters it was barangay residents who helped the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade locate Madlos and his followers in a secluded area in Impasugong.

Madlos was the commander and spokesperson of the NPA's National Operations Command. He was also spokesperson of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.

Brawner said Dela Peña was the communication officer of the NOC.

Key sources from the Police Regional Office-10 and the Bukidnon provincial police office told reporters Madlos was wanted for a number of high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts in Mindanao.

In a statement, Marco Valbuena, chief information officer of the Communist Party of the Philippines said the reported death is still being verified.

A statement is expected out later Sunday.