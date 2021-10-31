

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
October 31, 2021 | 10:07am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NPA's 'Ka Oris' killed in Bukidnon clash
This undated file photo shows Jorge Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, of the New People's Army.
Interaksyon file photo
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers killed the highest official in Mindanao of the New People’s Army in a gunfight in Impasugong, Bukidnon Saturday, the military said.



The Army’s 4th Infantry Division and the Bukidnon provincial police separately confirmed late Saturday the demise of Jorge Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, in the incident.



Major Gen. Romeo Brawner, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division based in Cagayan de Oro City, said a companion of Madlos named Eighfel Dela Peña was also killed in the incident.



Local officials told reporters it was barangay residents who helped the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade locate Madlos and his followers in a secluded area in Impasugong.



Madlos was the commander and spokesperson of the NPA's National Operations Command. He was also spokesperson of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines.



Brawner said Dela Peña was the communication officer of the NOC.



Key sources from the Police Regional Office-10 and the Bukidnon provincial police office told reporters Madlos was wanted for a number of high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts in Mindanao. 



In a statement, Marco Valbuena, chief information officer of the Communist Party of the Philippines said the reported death is still being verified.



A statement is expected out later Sunday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUKIDNON
                                                      NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Protest erupts vs Roque at upscale New York restaurant


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Protesters stormed an upscale restaurant in New York City to object to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s nomination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte picks usec as new DAR chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte picks usec as new DAR chief


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A new secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform has been appointed by President Duterte to replace former DAR chief John...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCSO innovations: Billion-peso jackpot, birthday digit game


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office will soon offer more lotto games – one with a guaranteed P1-billion jackpot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls too


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The group’s debut (Read: First tweet) was a multi-camera view of Robredo announcing her intention to run superimposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roque blasts activists rally in New York
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roque blasts activists rally in New York


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s spokesman, who is seeking to join the International Law Commission, assailed yesterday activists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gas seen up P1.20 per liter; diesel down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gas seen up P1.20 per liter; diesel down


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Diesel prices are expected to be slashed while that of gasoline is set for another big price hike on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination of minors seen completed by March 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination of minors seen completed by March 2022


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The vaccination of some 12.7 million minors aged 12 to 17 years against COVID-19 may be completed by the first quarter of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Level 2 depends on case trend, hospital capacity&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Level 2 depends on case trend, hospital capacity’


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the National Capital Region to be placed under Alert Level 2, the Department of Health  has to decide based on some indicators...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House bill seeks P150K cash aid to poor Pinoys in crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House bill seeks P150K cash aid to poor Pinoys in crisis


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A bill seeking to grant financial assistance of up to P150,000 to poor Filipinos in emergency situations has been filed in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former DBM exec faces contempt raps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former DBM exec faces contempt raps


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The former budget official embroiled in the questionable supply deals that ran up to billions is at risk of being held in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with